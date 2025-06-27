Ukiyoe Immersive Art Exhibition Fukuoka Experience Dynamic Japanese Prints At JR Hakata City From June 28, 2025

Ukiyoe Immersive Art Main Visual

Photo of previous event:“Beauty” Installation of Mr. Fuji

Photo of previous event:“Indigo” Experience the powerful depiction of water in an indigo world

Photo of previous event:“Color” A vivid coloration of the changing seasons

Photo of previous event:“View” A journey through the Japanese landscape with the legendary artist Hokusai

June 28–August 17, 2025 at JR Kyushu Hall (JR Hakata City 9F) in Fukuoka-an immersive Ukiyoe exhibition featuring dynamic works by Hokusai, Hiroshige, and more

NAGOYA, AICHI, JAPAN, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HITOHATA, INC. has announced that the“Ukiyoe Immersive Art Exhibition Fukuoka” will be held from Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, August 17, 2025 at JR Kyushu Hall (JR Hakata City 9th Floor, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture). (Organized by the Ukiyoe Immersive Art Exhibition Fukuoka Executive Committee)

The“Ukiyoe Immersive Art Exhibition” is an immersive digital art museum that allows visitors to dive into the world of Ukiyoe in a three-dimensional video space with around nine immersive zones, utilizing works by world-renowned artists such as Hokusai, Utagawa Kuniyoshi, Hiroshige, Utamaro, Sharaku, and Kunisada to create graphical digital artwork that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, using 3DCG animation and projection mapping.

The exhibition has been held in Nagoya, Milan, Kagoshima, and Tokyo, attracting over 250,000 visitors.

In addition, the exhibition was granted an Excellence Award in the Project category by the“Cool Japan Public-Private Partnership Platform” (operated by the Cabinet Office Intellectual Property Strategy Headquarters) in 2025.

Pictures and video are permitted throughout the exhibit, so visitors can enjoy a fantastical Ukiyoe world and preserve the memories.

This limited-time immersive exhibition features dynamic and vibrant Ukiyoe masterpieces that continue to fascinate people around the world.

● Exhibition details

Name: Ukiyoe Immersive Art Exhibition Fukuoka

Date and time: Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, August 17, 2025, 10:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M. (last entry at 7:15 P.M.)

*Open every day during this period

Location: JR Kyushu Hall (JR Hakata City 9th Floor) (1-1, Hakataekichuogai, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture)

*3 minute walk from Hakata Subway Station, accessible by train from Fukuoka Airport bound for Meinohama/Karatsu

(Details)

The“Ukiyoe Immersive Art Exhibition” is an immersive digital art museum that allows visitors to immerse themselves in the world of Ukiyoe in a three-dimensional video space with around 9 areas, utilizing works by world-renowned artists such as Hokusai, Utagawa Kuniyoshi, Hiroshige, Utamaro, Sharaku, and Kunisada to create graphical digital artwork that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, using 3DCG animation and projection mapping. In addition to the digital exhibit, there will also be famous Ukiyoe prints from the Edo Period and reproductions of other works and lectures on Ukiyoe history and artists, as well as Edo culture.

(Tickets)

Price:

Adults: ¥2,200 (advance tickets ¥2,000)

Children (four years old to middle school): ¥900 (advance tickets ¥700)

Students: ¥1,800 (advance tickets ¥1,500)

Seniors (above 65): ¥1,900 (advance tickets ¥1,700)

Kooten Set Ticket: ¥3,000 (advance tickets ¥2,800)

* The Kooten Ticket set includes a regular ticket and a ¥1,000 gift certificate to be used at“Kooten,” the restaurant floor at JR Hakata City

*Free entry for children 3 and younger

*Elementary school students and younger should be accompanied by a guardian

*Visitors may be asked for their Student ID or other identification to verify their age at the venue

*Tickets cannot be refunded or changed by the visitor after purchase

*Same-day tickets can be purchased at the ticket window during the exhibition

*Visitors may be asked to wait before entering the venue if crowded

(Where to purchase)

Web: Lawson Ticket

In-store: Lawson, Mini-Stop Loppi machine (L-code: 83858)

*Same-day tickets can be purchased at the venue (cash only)

Organizer: Ukiyoe Immersive Art Exhibition Fukuoka Executive Committee

Support: Agency for Cultural Affairs, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture, Fukuoka Board of Education

Cooperation: Panasonic Connect, Kyara Innovate, Yamaha, Mayunokai

Sponsor: Lawson Ticket

Ukiyoe Advisor: Masumi Horiguchi

Planning and Production: HITOHATA, INC., TV Aichi

Official website:

Instagram: @Ukiyoeimmersiveart

X: @Ukiyoeimmersive

#Ukiyoeimmersiveart

(About the Company)

HITOHATA, INC. is a digital creative company based in Japan, aiming to create a heart-enriching future beyond imagination by delivering experiences in which people can share emotions and excitement through digital contents, utilizing cutting-edge digital technology, cultural tourism resources, and Japanese tradition.

Company Name: HITOHATA, INC.

CEO: Takeaki Higashiyama

Established: July 1, 2019

Capital: ¥59,710,000

Address:

(Nagoya Head Office) *Headquarters

3-2, Nagono Campus 3F, 2-14-1 Nagono, Nishi-ku, Nagoya, Aichi 451-0042, Japan

(Tokyo Office)

17F Shibuya Fuclas, 1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0043, Japan

(Osaka Office)

1F BREEZE TOWER, 2-4-9 Umeda Kita-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka 530-0001, Japan

(Milan Office) (HITOHATA MILANO S.R.L.)

Via Vigevano, 18, 20144 Milano MI, ITALY

(Description of Business)

Digital Contents (projection mapping, immersive museums, immersive shows, laser mapping, digital installation, digital illumination, immersive dinners, 3DCG animation, VR/AR/Metaverse)

Digital Communications (promotional videos, digital marketing, marketing campaigns, branding, public relations)

Home Page:

YouTube:

For inquiries related to this event:

HITOHATA, INC. PR Representative: Rena Tanabe

Tel.: 050-1807-8889 E-mail: ...

For inquiries related to the venue:

Ukiyoe Immersive Art Exhibition Fukuoka Executive Office

Tel.: 070-5022-9570 (weekdays from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.)

*10:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. during the event

