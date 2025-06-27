Dr. JJ Releases New Report Exploring Causes And Treatments For Male Pattern Baldness

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jean-Jacques (JJ) Dugoua, ND, has released a new in-depth report titled“Causes and Treatments for Male Pattern Baldness .” The report is available for free on his Toronto naturopathic clinic 's website. The publication explores the underlying biological and lifestyle factors contributing to male pattern baldness and presents holistic strategies to help address it naturally and effectively.Male pattern baldness - technically known as androgenetic alopecia - is a condition affecting a large percentage of men, often beginning as early as their twenties or thirties. In his report, Dr. JJ explains that the condition is primarily caused by genetic sensitivity to androgens, especially dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a potent form of testosterone. This sensitivity causes hair follicles to shrink over time, leading to thinning hair and eventual baldness.“It should be no surprise that men often take a huge hit to their self-esteem and confidence when they experience hair loss,” says Dr. JJ.“There are many methods for treating male pattern baldness, and while each patient wants the same full head of hair, each patient also requires their own completely separate strategy.”In the report, Dr. JJ addresses some of the most common causes of male pattern baldness. In particular, the report highlights the connection between testosterone, DHT, and hair loss, noting that the enzyme 5-alpha-reductase is responsible for converting testosterone into DHT, which in turn impacts hair follicles.As well, according to the report, inadequate levels of iron, zinc, biotin, and vitamin D may worsen or accelerate hair loss. A nutrient-rich diet - combined with targeted supplementation - is one of the naturopathic strategies Dr. JJ recommends for improving scalp and follicle health.Chronic stress plays a major role in hormonal imbalance and inflammation, both of which can also contribute to premature hair loss.“Supporting adrenal health through lifestyle changes, sleep hygiene, and mindfulness practices is essential in a naturopathic approach to hair restoration,” Dr. JJ writes.Poor sleep, smoking, and other environmental and lifestyle factors are also discussed as contributing factors. The report encourages a whole-body detoxification strategy and reducing exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals.From there, Dr. JJ discusses the potential benefits of plant-based treatments and topical therapies to improve scalp circulation and reduce inflammation.Rather than promoting a one-size-fits-all solution, Dr. JJ encourages men experiencing hair loss to undergo individualized assessment to determine the best course of action based on their hormonal, nutritional, and lifestyle profiles.Dr. Jean-Jacques Dugoua, or Dr. JJ as he's affectionately known, is a licensed naturopathic doctor in Toronto. Dr. JJ also holds a PhD in pharmaceutical sciences, which gives him a unique perspective on both the medical and naturopathic world. As a result as his work in clinical pharmacology, Dr. JJ has the distinction of being one of very few naturopathic doctors who practice in a medical hospital in Canada, in his case at Toronto Western Hospital. He also has a private naturopathic practice in downtown Toronto , through the Liberty Clinic.

