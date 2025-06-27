Russia's 888 Chemical Attacks In Single Month Exposed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security on Facebook , commenting on the OPCW's latest report.

“The report confirms that Russia is systematically using tear gas agents, classified as riot control agents, in combat, which is explicitly banned as a method of warfare under international law,” the statement says.

These banned substances were found in grenades used by Russian troops against Ukrainian defenders.

This is now the third OPCW report confirming that Russia is deliberately and repeatedly violating the Chemical Weapons Convention.

“According to the General Staff, in May 2025 alone, the aggressor used dangerous chemical compounds 888 times in combat zones. By committing such systematic and targeted war crimes, Russia aims to undermine the foundations of international law,” the Center emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the OPCW officially confirmed the use of a“toxic chemical substance” by Russian troops against Ukrainian forces - a direct violation of international humanitarian law.

