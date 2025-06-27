Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Strike On Samar: Death Toll Climbs To Five, 23 Injured

2025-06-27 11:11:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The update was shared on Telegram by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“A 46-year-old man wounded in today's missile attack on Samar has died in hospital. In total, the Russians killed five people,” he wrote.

Read also: June 24 missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: 340 injured, several still missing

Lysak also confirmed that 23 people have been injured, with four remaining in serious condition.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Samar on Friday, June 27. Initial reports indicated four dead and 17 wounded.

Illustrative photo

