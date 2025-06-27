Number And Scale Of Strikes Deep Into Russia Will Grow Umerov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov stated this at a meeting with journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Last year, Ukraine developed a strategic plan for systematic long-range operations and contracted tens of thousands of DeepStrike drones. These capabilities enabled regular precision strikes on critical targets deep within enemy territory,” Umerov stated.

He noted that drone deliveries remain on schedule, and daily operations are being conducted in accordance with approved plans.

“Roughly two weeks ago, a decision was made to significantly increase the number of operations. Preparations are already underway to contract tens of thousands more long-range drones to intensify both the scale and frequency of strikes,” Umerov noted.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, DeepStrike drones targeted 58 sites in Russia during the month of May.