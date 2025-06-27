Number And Scale Of Strikes Deep Into Russia Will Grow Umerov
“Last year, Ukraine developed a strategic plan for systematic long-range operations and contracted tens of thousands of DeepStrike drones. These capabilities enabled regular precision strikes on critical targets deep within enemy territory,” Umerov stated.
He noted that drone deliveries remain on schedule, and daily operations are being conducted in accordance with approved plans.Read also: DPRK deploys up to 11,000 elite troops to war in Ukraine – Defense Ministry
“Roughly two weeks ago, a decision was made to significantly increase the number of operations. Preparations are already underway to contract tens of thousands more long-range drones to intensify both the scale and frequency of strikes,” Umerov noted.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, DeepStrike drones targeted 58 sites in Russia during the month of May.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment