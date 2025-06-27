Ukraine Synchronizing Sanctions Against Russia With International Partners Zelensky On NSDC Decision

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a post on his Facebook page.

“We are fully mobilizing sanctions pressure on Russia to bring the war to an end and achieve real peace,” Zelensky stressed.

He emphasized the need to implement sanctions packages adopted by Ukraine's partners within national jurisdiction, while also ensuring that Ukraine's own sanctions decisions are enforced across key global jurisdictions.“Sanctions must be synchronized,” he stated.

Zelensky also stressed that today's decision by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine sets a clear task for all state institutions of Ukraine and instructs the entire diplomatic corps to intensify their efforts.

“Russia must feel truly painful consequences for blocking all diplomatic efforts and peace proposals, and for prolonging the war. EU sanctions, sanctions imposed by other G7 members, sanctions imposed by other countries with which Russia has significant ties – all of this must work at full capacity,” Zelensky wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his address to the EU summit, emphasized that the 18th package of sanctions should primarily target Russian oil exports, the tanker fleet, financial institutions, and all supply chains involved in the production of Russian weaponry.

Photo credit: President's Office