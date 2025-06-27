111,000 Russian Troops And 50 Daily Clashes: Syrskyi Visits Pokrovsk Sector
Syrskyi noted that the area sees no fewer than 50 combat clashes daily. He added that Russia has concentrated its largest military formation in this sector, comprising approximately 111,000 troops.
“The enemy continues its attempts to break through to the administrative border of the Donetsk region-not only in pursuit of battlefield gains, but also for propaganda purposes. Their aim is to achieve a psychological effect: to set the so-called 'foot of a Russian soldier,' raise a flag, and claim another pseudo-victory,” Syrskyi stated.Read also: Russian army loses another 1,200 troops in war against Ukraine
Syrskyi noted that Russian sabotage and assault groups were particularly active here two weeks ago, but all of them were destroyed or neutralized, and the remains were thrown further away from the administrative border. The situation is under control.
The Commander-in-Chief noted that he "talked to our soldiers in the immediate vicinity of the combat line and on the following defense lines."
Syrskyi said that he "held meetings in the units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, which are courageously restraining and eliminating the enemy. I had the opportunity to study the operational situation in detail, to find out all the problematic issues. He gave orders necessary for the effective fulfillment of defense tasks."
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 26 Ukrainian defenders repelled 56 Russian assaults in the Pokrovsk sector. The clashes occurred near numerous settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Myrnohrad, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Muravka, Zelenyi Kut, and in the direction of Volodymyrivka.
Photo credit: AFU Commander-in-Chief, Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment