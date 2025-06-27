111,000 Russian Troops And 50 Daily Clashes: Syrskyi Visits Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shared this update on Facebook following a working visit to the Pokrovsk axis, which he described as the most intense sector along the entire 1,200-kilometer front line.

Syrskyi noted that the area sees no fewer than 50 combat clashes daily. He added that Russia has concentrated its largest military formation in this sector, comprising approximately 111,000 troops.

“The enemy continues its attempts to break through to the administrative border of the Donetsk region-not only in pursuit of battlefield gains, but also for propaganda purposes. Their aim is to achieve a psychological effect: to set the so-called 'foot of a Russian soldier,' raise a flag, and claim another pseudo-victory,” Syrskyi stated.

Syrskyi noted that Russian sabotage and assault groups were particularly active here two weeks ago, but all of them were destroyed or neutralized, and the remains were thrown further away from the administrative border. The situation is under control.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that he "talked to our soldiers in the immediate vicinity of the combat line and on the following defense lines."

Syrskyi said that he "held meetings in the units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, which are courageously restraining and eliminating the enemy. I had the opportunity to study the operational situation in detail, to find out all the problematic issues. He gave orders necessary for the effective fulfillment of defense tasks."

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 26 Ukrainian defenders repelled 56 Russian assaults in the Pokrovsk sector. The clashes occurred near numerous settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Myrnohrad, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Muravka, Zelenyi Kut, and in the direction of Volodymyrivka.

Photo credit: AFU Commander-in-Chief, Facebook