DPRK Deploys Up To 11,000 Elite Troops To War In Ukraine Defense Ministry

“Russia's reliance on elite North Korean forces not only signals a growing dependence on totalitarian regimes, but also underscores serious issues with its own mobilization reserves. Alongside our partners, we are closely monitoring these developments and will respond accordingly,” Umerov stated.

He noted that these troops are drawn from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's so-called“personal reserve,” a contingent of around 50,000 fighters specially selected based on physical, psychological, and other strict criteria. These units have reportedly already suffered considerable losses.

According to Umerov, following the signing of interstate agreements, Russia is attempting to exploit North Korea for its own strategic purposes. These agreements include so-called“military guarantees,” which stipulate mutual assistance in the event of war. However, in practice, it is the DPRK that is expending its resources, while Russia fails to uphold reciprocal commitments-raising concerns even within North Korea itself.

Umerov further noted that, based on available intelligence, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been considering sending an additional military contingent to Russia. However, such a decision would compromise his own national security by drawing down the DPRK's strategic reserve.

As reported by Ukrinform, North Korea is supplying workers to Russia's military-industrial complex, particularly in the field of aircraft manufacturing, as well as workers for agricultural and construction sectors.

Photo credit: KCNA