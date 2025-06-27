Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hospital Damaged In Overnight Attack On Kremenchuk

Hospital Damaged In Overnight Attack On Kremenchuk


2025-06-27 11:11:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The information was shared via Telegram by Volodymyr Kohut, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of the enemy's nighttime attack and the operation of air defense systems, debris damaged the premises and equipment of a local healthcare facility. Thankfully, there were no injuries,” Kohut stated.

Local media, citing a session of the Kremenchuk City Council, reported that in addition to the hospital, debris from the downed drone also damaged a supermarket, the Kremin FC team bus, and the hospital's periodontal department.



 Read also: June 24 missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: 340 injured, several still missing

Earlier reports confirmed that a supermarket in the Kremenchuk district had been struck by drone wreckage during the Russian attack.

First photo is illustrative

