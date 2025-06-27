Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ballistic Missile Strike On Samar: Death Toll Rises To Four, 17 Injured

2025-06-27 11:11:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The update was shared via Telegram by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The death toll in Samar has increased to four. Seventeen people were injured,” Lysak reported.

He noted that most of the wounded have been hospitalized. Two men and one woman remain in serious condition, while others sustained moderate injuries.

Read also: Russia launches missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 3 killed, 14 injured in Samar

As previously reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Samar on Friday, June 27, with earlier figures indicating three dead and 14 injured.

