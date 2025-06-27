Ballistic Missile Strike On Samar: Death Toll Rises To Four, 17 Injured
“The death toll in Samar has increased to four. Seventeen people were injured,” Lysak reported.
He noted that most of the wounded have been hospitalized. Two men and one woman remain in serious condition, while others sustained moderate injuries.Read also: Russia launches missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 3 killed, 14 injured in Samar
As previously reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Samar on Friday, June 27, with earlier figures indicating three dead and 14 injured.
