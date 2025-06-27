New Deadly Shaheds Now Fitted With Camera, AI: Ukraine's Intel Details New Features

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The agency reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

The "Components in Weapons" section of portal now shows the electronic component base and the 3D model of a Shahed-136 ("Geran-2") attack UAV of the new MS series.

This type of drone was shot down in the Sumy axis earlier this month.

The structure of the body material, design and layout of the electronic units indicate that the UAV is of Iranian production. At the same time, certain changes and upgrades may point to joint Russoo-Iranian work on modernizing the weapon.

The UAV contains a high-speed Nvidia Jetson Orin minicomputer, specialized for AI tasks and video processing, as well as an infrared camera similar to the one previously reported by Russia.

The purpose of the module is to receive information from the UAV camera and compare it with downloaded models for additional guidance or automatic target selection. The drone can also be employed as a reconnaissance aircraft.

As the GUR recalled, Russia also uses Nvidia Jetson Orin in its V2U attack drone.

The Iranian Nasir jamming-proof satellite navigation has also undergone certain modernization, becoming a eight-channel system.

In the dissected sample, a four-element antenna was connected to Nasir, capable of receiving GPS signal in the L1, L5 ranges.

The use of an antenna with a circular arrangement of eight elements, such as Chinese ones, which were previously identified in the Shahed type UAV of Russian assembly, has been confirmed.

In addition, the new UAV has a radio modem and a subsystem for video transmission, telemetry and/or team control.

The study of the specified UAV is underway.

The intelligence agency says tech exchange between Iran and Russia is bilateral, and the result of their cooperation may go far beyond the Russo-Ukrainian war if Iran utilizes the experience of Russian developments in its destabilizing efforts in the Middle East.

This once again emphasizes the need to rally the civilized world against the aggressors, the GUR emphasized.

