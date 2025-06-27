June 24 Missile Strike On Dnipropetrovsk Region: 340 Injured, Several Still Missing
“In total, more than 340 people have been injured, including 38 children. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and several individuals are still reported missing,” Klymenko stated.
He emphasized that emergency response teams and law enforcement are working around the clock to carry out rescue efforts and address the aftermath of the strikes.
Read also: Over 100 victims of Russian missile strike on Dnipro hospitalized, including seven children
Klymenko also conducted an operational meeting in the Dnipropetrovsk region, joined by Regional Military Administration head Serhiy Lysak, State Emergency Service chief Andriy Danyk, National Police head Ivan Vyhivskyi, and other Ministry of Internal Affairs personnel. He later traveled to one of the region's most remote communities in the east.
“We reviewed the current security needs and next steps with local leadership. I also had the honor of awarding police and emergency service members who continue to serve the community-both in peacetime and under the threat of enemy fire,” the minister added.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces launched ballistic missile strikes on June 24 targeting the cities of Dnipro and Samar. The attack claimed the lives of 21 people in Dnipro and two in Samar
Photo credit: Facebook / Ihor Klymenko
