One Dead, Four Injured In Kharkiv Region Amid Russian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The chief of the regional state administration, Oleh Syniehubov , reported this on Facebook.

According to the official, a man, 53, was killed in Vilhuvatka.

An elderly man, 70, was injured in the village of Vovchanski Khutory, and three men, 43, 33, and 40 were affected in the village of Pidlyman.

Russian forces hit Kharkiv region with 47 unguided aircraft missiles, 13 KAB glide bombs, and a Shahed UAV.

A house was damaged in the village of Osynove, Kupiansk district.

An agricultural enterprise and a recreational facility suffered damage in the village of Pidlyman, Izium district.

As Ukrinform reported, referring to the State Emergency Service, on June 26, a Russian airstrike targeted an agrifirm in the Izium district, injuring two people, killing livestock and causing a fire.

Photo: Facebook / Oleh Syniehubov