No Attempts By Russia To Breach Border Using Armored Vehicles - Border Guards

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on national television by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As before, no enemy attempts to use armored vehicles to storm our border are being recorded. Of course, while suffering casualties, most likely the enemy is either regrouping or realizing that they are unable to fulfill their mission,” he noted.

According to the official, most of the Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are being spotted trying to penetrate the border in Sumy region.

War update: 187 combat clashes on front line in past 24 hrs

“This is the north of Sumy region, closer to Chernihiv region, or further south, closer to Kharkiv region. But recently, there have been no attempts by the enemy to use sabotage and recon groups that would mine the area or try to ambush Ukrainian positions,” the spokesman said.

The border section in Sumy region is subjected to Russian shelling on a daily basis, the spokesman added.

“In particular, the enemy is quite actively employing attack aircraft. And on a small section within the Khotyn and Yunakiv communities, they pursue a tactic involving small assault groups,” he noted.

For these groups, Russia engages manpower from a 50,000-strong force deployed in Kursk region.

While previously Russian commanders seemed to not care about high death toll in those assault groups, continuing to deploy cannon fodder in waves, trying to push back Ukrainian defense lines, recently the activity of these infantry groups has significantly decreased.

MoD Ukraine discusses army needs with Norwegian delegation

“These groups would quite often ride motorcycles, ATVs in a bid to use speed to penetrate the border before waiting for reinforcements, to gain a foothold. And ... now there are much fewer attempts to use this equipment,” Demchenko noted.

As Ukrinform reported, National Guard Colonel Yevhen Zhar said Ukraine's defenders are preparing for any developments on the border with Belarus.