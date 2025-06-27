Ukraine Intercepts 365 Incoming Air Targets Overnight Friday

That's according to the Air Force press service, Ukrinform reports.

Russia deployed 363 Shahed type attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types (including over 200 Shaheds), as well as two Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal air ballistic missiles, and six Kalibr cruise missiles.

The town of Starokostiantyniv was the main target of the combined air raid.

The attack was repelled by Ukraine's aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.

According to the latest reports, as of 09:30, air defense neutralized 365 air attack vehicles, including 217 shot down and 148 lost from radar.

Among the intercepted targets, 211 Shaheds other types of UAVs were downed and 148 suppressed.

Six Kalibr cruise missiles were shot down, the report adds.

Direct hits on the ground were recorded in three locations, and debris fell in eight locations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, currently, Ukrainian border guards are not seeing any attempts by the Russians to deploy armored vehicles for storming the Ukrainian borders.