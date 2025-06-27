Ukraine Intercepts 365 Incoming Air Targets Overnight Friday
That's according to the Air Force press service, Ukrinform reports.
Russia deployed 363 Shahed type attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types (including over 200 Shaheds), as well as two Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal air ballistic missiles, and six Kalibr cruise missiles.
The town of Starokostiantyniv was the main target of the combined air raid.
The attack was repelled by Ukraine's aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.Read also: Russian strike: man injured, damage inflicted in Kyiv region
According to the latest reports, as of 09:30, air defense neutralized 365 air attack vehicles, including 217 shot down and 148 lost from radar.
Among the intercepted targets, 211 Shaheds other types of UAVs were downed and 148 suppressed.
Six Kalibr cruise missiles were shot down, the report adds.
Direct hits on the ground were recorded in three locations, and debris fell in eight locations.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, currently, Ukrainian border guards are not seeing any attempts by the Russians to deploy armored vehicles for storming the Ukrainian borders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment