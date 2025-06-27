War Update: 187 Combat Clashes On Front Line In Past 24 Hrs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook in the operational update as of 8:00 on Friday, June 27, according to Ukrinform.

“A total of 187 combat clashes were recorded over the past day,” the statement reads.

According to updated information, yesterday, the enemy launched 67 airstrikes, dropping 119 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces carried out 4,536 shelling attacks, including 54 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and used 2,574 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor conducted airstrikes on areas near the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Mala Tokmachka, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Kozatske in Kherson region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian forces repelled 28 attacks. The Russians launched six airstrikes using nine guided bombs and 273 shelling incidents, including four with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, 13 enemy assaults occurred near Hlyboke, Zybine, Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, Kindrashivka, Mala Shapkivka.

CinC Syrskyi: Russian summer offensive stalling, advance inregion halted

In the Kupiansk sector, nine enemy attacks occurred yesterday. The Ukrainian defenders repelled assault operations by Russian forces near Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 18 attacks. Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, and tpward Olhivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy made two attempts to advance towrad Vyimka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces launched five attacks toward Markove, Bila Hora, and Bondarne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 23 assaults near Toretsk, Dachne, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Dyliivka, Romanivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 56 enemy assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Myrnohrad, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Muravka, Zelenyi Kut, and toward Volodymyrivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 25 attacks near the settlements of Zirka, Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Bahatyr, Fedorivka, Komar, Odradne, Myrne, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, and toward Voskresenka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Russian invaders made five unsuccessful attempts to advance, suffered losses, and retreated.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , there were no signs of enemy offensive group formations.

Invaders on left bank of Kherson region set fire to positions, sabotage missions – partisans

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck 16 clusters of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, as well as one enemy command post.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to June 27, 2025, amount to approximately 1,016,720 personnel, with 970 troops eliminated in the past 24 hours