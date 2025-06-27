Russian Strike: Man Injured, Damage Inflicted In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the regional military state administration, Mykola Kalashnyk , reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

Overnight Friday, the Russians massively attacked Kyiv region, having launched drones and missiles, the official said, adding that air defense forces were active across the region, shooting down incoming aerial targets.

War update: 187 combat clashes on front line in past 24 hrs

A man, who was wounded in the Fastiv district, received medical assistance on the spot, requiring no hospitalization.

A household sustained damage in the Boryspil district and another one – in the Fastiv district.

A tire repair shop and five vehicles were damaged in the Bila Tserkva district.

No critical infrastructure facilities were hit overnight Friday.

Emergency response teams continue their work to document and eliminate the consequences of the attack, Kalashnyk stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Ukraine's Cherkasy region in the early hours of Friday, air defense intercepted 19 Russian drones but damage on the ground was also confirmed.

Photo: Suspilne, illustrative