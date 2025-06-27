Anaakhtar And The University Of Jordan Sign Mou To Advance SEB Learning
UAE-based AnaAkhtar , the first EdTech platform in the MENA region dedicated to social, emotional, and behavioral (SEB) development, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Jordan to advance SEB learning through collaborative research, joint academic efforts, and regional cooperation.
The MoU was signed by H.E. Dr. Nathir Obeidat, President of the University of Jordan, and Ms. Eman Al Otaibi, Founder and CEO of AnaAkhtar, in a ceremony underscoring a shared vision to integrate well-being, behavior, and emotional growth into the core of education.
The event was honored by the presence of H.E. Prof. Dr. Adnan Badran, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the University of Jordan and a global advocate for education and science, whose presence highlighted the national and regional significance of this collaboration.
The AnaAkhtar platform provides culturally contextual, interactive tools designed for students, parents, and educators working on behavioral development. This collaboration will focus on academic integration, contextual relevance, and shared educational impact across Jordan and the broader MENA region.
