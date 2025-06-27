Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

RPost Partners with Renaissance Alliance to Automate and Secure Insurance Communications


2025-06-27 11:07:48
(MENAFN- RPost) RPost, the pioneer of Registered Receipt™ services, has announced a strategic collaboration with Renaissance Alliance Insurance Services, LLC, a top-tier insurance agency aggregator. The partnership aims to integrate RPost’s suite of secure messaging tools—including Registered Email™, Email Encryption, and Electronic Signatures—directly into agency management systems used by Renaissance members. This integration delivers legally verifiable proof of email communications, streamlines operations, and helps agencies reduce E&O risks while ensuring compliance with evolving data privacy standards.

According to Renaissance’s Director of Competitive Edge Services, Bob Schackner, the decision to implement RPost services stems from their reliability, ease of use, and robust compliance features. RPost’s platform allows users to encrypt and track high-value outbound messages effortlessly, offering secure replies and audit-ready records without requiring new infrastructure. The collaboration exemplifies a significant step forward in modernizing insurance operations, removing paper dependencies, and providing agencies with cutting-edge tools to protect client communications.

MENAFN27062025008046017074ID1109732942

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search