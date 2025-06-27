Libraryiq + Orangeboy: Unleashing The Era Of Data-Driven Library Intelligence
LibraryIQ and OrangeBoy unleash the era of data-driven library intelligence to drive smarter engagement.
"Both organizations bring decades of experience supporting libraries, a commitment to innovation, and a shared vision for empowering stronger, data-driven libraries-creating the perfect opportunity to better serve libraries by working together," stated Josh Feasel, President of OrangeBoy. "We are thrilled to be teaming up with LibraryIQ to make optimizing library service easier and transform library operations."
As community expectations rise, libraries are under increasing pressure to do more. Delivering personalized experiences, proving value to stakeholders, and adapting to evolving needs requires more than data alone - it requires intuitive, data-driven tools that uncover usage patterns, identify community needs, and measure effectiveness. With limited budgets and rising demand for tailored services, the ability to prioritize resources, provide smarter services, and drive deeper community engagement is no longer optional - it's essential to staying relevant.
Together, LibraryIQ and OrangeBoy are uniquely positioned to deliver transformative next- generation solutions: combining deep data analysis with powerful patron engagement to help libraries thrive as responsive, relevant, and community-centered institutions.
About LibraryIQ
LibraryIQ is an industry leading analytics solution and advisory service provider built by librarians, for librarians. Driven by a mission to empower libraries with data, LibraryIQ enables smarter decisions and deeper community engagement by delivering immediate, actionable insights into collections, patrons, and services that saves time and resources.
About OrangeBoy
OrangeBoy is a leading provider of strategic solutions designed to help libraries better understand, reach, and engage their communities. Through its powerful platform, OrangeBoy enables libraries to formulate data-driven strategies that align with patron needs and behaviors. With built-in tools for segmentation, analytics, and personalized messaging, OrangeBoy makes it easy to deliver targeted outreach that resonates - helping libraries foster deeper connections, increase engagement, and demonstrate value to their stakeholders.
