Karolinska Development's Portfolio Company Modus Therapeutics Carries Out A Fully Secured Rights Issue Of SEK 28.3 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN June 27, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company, Modus Therapeutics carries out a fully secured rights issue of units of SEK 28.3 million. The proceeds from the rights issue are intended to finance the continued development of the drug candidate sevuparin in chronic kidney disease with anemia.

On June 26 2025, the portfolio company Modus Therapeutics, listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, announced that the company is carrying out a fully secured rights issue of units that, upon full subscrption will provide the company with SEK 28.3 million before issue costs. The rights issue is subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting held on July 29, 2025.

The purpose of the rights issue is to provide capital for the continued clinical development of the drug candidate sevuparin, including completing the ongoing clinical phase II study and to finance the operations through the end of 2026.

A number of Modus Therapeutics major shareholders, including Karolinska Development, Hans Wigzell and Anders Bladh, have entered into free subscription commitments totaling SEK 17.7 million, corresponding to 62.7 percent of the Rights Issue. The remaining portion, corresponding to 37.3 percent, is covered by underwriting commitments from external parties.

“Securing a fully subscribed rights issue in today's challenging market is a clear sign of strength for Modus Therapeutics and its clinical strategy. As the largest owner, we are very pleased that Modus has now secured financing for the continued development of sevuparin, enabling the company to reach important milestones in the near future,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Modus Therapeutics amounts to 66 percent.



