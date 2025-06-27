Result Of AGM
|RESOLUTION
| VOTES
FOR
|%
| VOTES
AGAINST
|%
| VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC* VOTED
| VOTES
WITHHELD
| 1. That the Directors' Report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2024 be received and adopted.
|37,061,040
|100%
|1,045
|0.00%
|37,062,085
|48.94%
|166,665
|2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2024 set out on pages 71-84 of the 2024 Annual Report (excluding the Remuneration Policy)
|37,150,141
|99.93%
|27,723
|0.07%
|37,177,864
|49.09%
|50,886
|3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy set out on pages 73-78 of the 2024 Annual Report.
|37,138,645
|99.93%
|27,719
|0.07%
|37,166,364
|49.07%
|62,386
| 4. To re-elect Mr Michael Hodgson as a Director.
|37,109,983
|99.85%
|54,991
|0.15%
|37,164,974
|49.07%
|63,776
| 5. To re-elect Mr Luis Azevedo as a Director.
|32,954,073
|90.68%
|3,388,277
|9.32%
|36,342,350
|47.99%
|886,400
| 6. To re-elect Mr Michael D Lynch-Bell as a Director.
|22,000,192
|99.92%
|17,365
|0.08%
|22,017,557
|29.07%
|15,211,193
| 7. To re-elect Ms Deborah Gudgeon as a Director.
|37,147,623
|99.95%
|17,336
|0.05%
|37,164,959
|49.07%
|63,791
| 8. To elect Mr Colm Howlin as a Director.
|37,060,943
|99.75%
|93,416
|0.25%
|37,154,359
|49.06%
|74,391
|9. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company.
|37,163,096
|99.98%
|8,263
|0.02%
|37,171,359
|49.08%
|57,391
| 10. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement.
|37,163,816
|99.99%
|3,915
|0.01%
|37,167,731
|49.08%
|61,019
| 11. That the Directors be and are hereby authorised to allot shares in the Company up to a nominal value of £2,500,000.
|36,972,011
|99.50%
|187,359
|0.50%
|37,159,370
|49.07%
|68,401
| 12. That subject to the passing of resolution 11, the Directors are empowered to allot equity securities for cash, up to (a) a maximum nominal value of £757,000 and (b) a further nominal amount of 20% of the allotment or sale under (a) for the purpose of a follow-on offer.
|36,859,469
|99.21%
|294,048
|0.79%
|37,153,517
|49.06%
|74,254
| 13. That subject to the passing of resolution 11, the Directors, in addition to the authority granted under resolution 12, are empowered to allot equity securities for cash, up to (a) a maximum nominal value of £757,000 for the purpose of financing an acquisition or other capital investment and (b) a further nominal amount of 20% of the allotment or sale under (a) for the purpose of a follow-on offer.
|36,827,131
|99.11%
|331,724
|0.89%
|37,158,855
|49.06%
|68,916
| 14.That the Company be and is hereby unconditionally and generally authorised for the purpose of section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 to make market purchases (as defined in section 693 of that Act) of ordinary shares of one pence each in the capital of the Company
|37,078,084
|99.82%
|67,316
|0.18%
|37,145,400
|49.05%
|83,350
* ISC – Issued Share Capital
About Serabi Gold plc
Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration, development and production company focused on the prolific Tapajós region in Para State, northern Brazil. The Company has consistently produced 30,000 to 40,000 ounces per year with the Palito Complex and is planning to double production in the coming years with the construction of the Coringa Gold project. Serabi Gold plc recently made a copper-gold porphyry discovery on its extensive exploration licence. The Company is headquartered in the United Kingdom with a secondary office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Andrew Khov, Vice President, Investor Relations & Business Development.
Enquiries
| SERABI GOLD plc
Michael Hodgson t +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive m +44 (0)7799 473621
Colm Howlin m +353 89 6078171
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Khov m +1 647 885 4874
Vice President, Investor Relations
and Business Development
e ...
| BEAUMONT CORNISH Limited
Nominated Adviser & Financial Adviser
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish t +44 (0)20 7628 3396
PEEL HUNT LLP
Joint UK Broker
Ross Allister t +44 (0)20 7418 9000
TAMESIS PARTNERS LLP
Joint UK Broker
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield t +44 (0)20 3882 2868
CAMARCO
Financial PR - Europe
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall t +44 (0)20 3757 4980
HARBOR ACCESS
Financial PR – North America
Jonathan Patterson / Lisa Micali t +1 475 477 9404
Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at .
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.
See for more information and follow us on X @Serabi_Gold
Assay Results
Assay results reported within this release are those provided by the Company's own onsite laboratory facilities at Palito and have not yet been independently verified. Serabi closely monitors the performance of its own facility against results from independent laboratory analysis for quality control purpose. As a matter of normal practice, the Company sends duplicate samples derived from a variety of the Company's activities to accredited laboratory facilities for independent verification. Since mid-2019, over 10,000 exploration drill core samples have been assayed at both the Palito laboratory and certified external laboratory, in most cases the ALS laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. When comparing significant assays with grades exceeding 1 g/t gold, comparison between Palito versus external results record an average over-estimation by the Palito laboratory of 6.7% over this period. Based on the results of this work, the Company's management are satisfied that the Company's own facility shows sufficiently good correlation with independent laboratory facilities for exploration drill samples. The Company would expect that in the preparation of any future independent Reserve/Resource statement undertaken in compliance with a recognised standard, the independent authors of such a statement would not use Palito assay results without sufficient duplicates from an appropriately certificated laboratory.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'', ''could'',“should” ''envisage'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''plan'', ''will'' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.
Qualified Persons Statement
The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 30 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognizing him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.
Notice
Beaumont Cornish Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting as nominated adviser to the Company in relation to the matters referred herein. Beaumont Cornish Limited is acting exclusively for the Company and for no one else in relation to the matters described in this announcement and is not advising any other person and accordingly will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Beaumont Cornish Limited, or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment