Result Of AGM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Results of Annual General Meeting Serabi Gold plc (“Serabi” or the“Company”) (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI, OTCQX:SRBIF), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 4:00 pm (BST) on 26 June 2025, Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the“Resolutions”) proposed in the notice of meeting dated 30 May 2025 (the "Notice of Meeting”). Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting. The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC* VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1. That the Directors' Report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2024 be received and adopted.

37,061,040 100% 1,045 0.00% 37,062,085 48.94% 166,665 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2024 set out on pages 71-84 of the 2024 Annual Report (excluding the Remuneration Policy) 37,150,141 99.93% 27,723 0.07% 37,177,864 49.09% 50,886 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy set out on pages 73-78 of the 2024 Annual Report. 37,138,645 99.93% 27,719 0.07% 37,166,364 49.07% 62,386 4. To re-elect Mr Michael Hodgson as a Director.

37,109,983 99.85% 54,991 0.15% 37,164,974 49.07% 63,776 5. To re-elect Mr Luis Azevedo as a Director.

32,954,073 90.68% 3,388,277 9.32% 36,342,350 47.99% 886,400 6. To re-elect Mr Michael D Lynch-Bell as a Director.

22,000,192 99.92% 17,365 0.08% 22,017,557 29.07% 15,211,193 7. To re-elect Ms Deborah Gudgeon as a Director.

37,147,623 99.95% 17,336 0.05% 37,164,959 49.07% 63,791 8. To elect Mr Colm Howlin as a Director.

37,060,943 99.75% 93,416 0.25% 37,154,359 49.06% 74,391 9. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company. 37,163,096 99.98% 8,263 0.02% 37,171,359 49.08% 57,391 10. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement.

37,163,816 99.99% 3,915 0.01% 37,167,731 49.08% 61,019 11. That the Directors be and are hereby authorised to allot shares in the Company up to a nominal value of £2,500,000.

36,972,011 99.50% 187,359 0.50% 37,159,370 49.07% 68,401 12. That subject to the passing of resolution 11, the Directors are empowered to allot equity securities for cash, up to (a) a maximum nominal value of £757,000 and (b) a further nominal amount of 20% of the allotment or sale under (a) for the purpose of a follow-on offer.

36,859,469 99.21% 294,048 0.79% 37,153,517 49.06% 74,254 13. That subject to the passing of resolution 11, the Directors, in addition to the authority granted under resolution 12, are empowered to allot equity securities for cash, up to (a) a maximum nominal value of £757,000 for the purpose of financing an acquisition or other capital investment and (b) a further nominal amount of 20% of the allotment or sale under (a) for the purpose of a follow-on offer.

36,827,131 99.11% 331,724 0.89% 37,158,855 49.06% 68,916 14.That the Company be and is hereby unconditionally and generally authorised for the purpose of section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 to make market purchases (as defined in section 693 of that Act) of ordinary shares of one pence each in the capital of the Company

37,078,084 99.82% 67,316 0.18% 37,145,400 49.05% 83,350

* ISC – Issued Share Capital

About Serabi Gold plc

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration, development and production company focused on the prolific Tapajós region in Para State, northern Brazil. The Company has consistently produced 30,000 to 40,000 ounces per year with the Palito Complex and is planning to double production in the coming years with the construction of the Coringa Gold project. Serabi Gold plc recently made a copper-gold porphyry discovery on its extensive exploration licence. The Company is headquartered in the United Kingdom with a secondary office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Andrew Khov, Vice President, Investor Relations & Business Development.

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at .

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

See for more information and follow us on X @Serabi_Gold

