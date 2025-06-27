Littlejohn Legal Announces Launch Of New Website After Series Of Successful Acquisitions

Victoria, Australia – Littlejohn Legal , a leading local law firm in Victoria offering assistance for all legal matters, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website. Delivering an improved user experience, the enhanced website showcases the law firm's series of recent strategic acquisitions, including Rigoli Lawyers, Dingley Conveyancing Services, Boutique Conveyancing, and Michael Benjamin Associates.

With over 30 years of experience, Littlejohn Legal has established a reputation for delivering exceptional legal advice that consistently delivers clarity, confidence, and results. Comprising a dedicated team skilled in various areas of law, including property law and conveyancing, wills, probate and estate planning, family law, commercial law, litigation and criminal law, the law firm's recent acquisitions provide expanded expertise to serve a larger range of clients.

“Our clients know they can trust us with their individual personal circumstances because we make sure we understand your needs and we deliver what we promise. We are all experts in our field, and we take our roles very seriously to ensure we deliver the best outcome for our clients”.

With Littlejohn Legal's team of experienced, approachable lawyers and commitment to transparent, flexible fee structures, the law firm emphasises a client-first approach that delivers personalised legal advice across a wide range of practice areas. Some of these include:

Family Law : The team provides expert legal and compassionate support during life's most challenging moments. Whether clients are facing divorce, custody or property disputes, the approachable lawyers explain everything in clear, simple language, making the situation and options easy to understand.

Commercial Law : Founder David Littlejohn is a part of the BNI network and an active contributor in the Melbourne business community . From drafting and negotiating contracts to advising on the sale and purchase of business, Littlejohn Legal offers tailored solutions that align with client's unique business needs.

Conveyancing : Littlejohn Legal offers conveyancing services handled by qualified lawyers who specialise in property transactions, ensuring that even the most complex matters are managed with diligence and expertise.

Some of the recent 5-star reviews for Littlejohn Legal Legal Firm on Google (Family Law, Wills, Estates, Conveyancing, Commercial Law and more) include:

“David is an excellent family lawyer who truly listens to his clients. He took the time to understand my concerns, and when we went to court, the outcome was amazing,” praised Nam R.

“Excellent, prompt service provided by this company,” commended Pat Cameron.

Shruti Mouli said,“We had a property dispute and contacted David to represent us. He asked all the right questions and understood the matter in detail. He explained to us in plain English what our options were and went above and beyond to help us resolve our issue. I highly recommend David and his team for all your legal needs.”

About Littlejohn Legal

Founded by Principal David Littlejohn and with over 30 years of experience, Littlejohn Legal is a medium-sized suburban legal firm that delivers exceptional legal advice and customer care in the practice areas of family law, criminal law, aged care, Elder law and retirement living, commercial and business law, litigation and dispute resolution, migration and citizenship, property and real estate, wills, probate and administration.

More Information

To learn more about Littlejohn Legal and the launch of its new website, please visit the website at .

Legal Disclaimer:

