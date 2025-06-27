Nexpart Multi-Seller Now Includes Tire Ordering, Boosting Shop Efficiency

"We're thrilled to launch our new tire catalog," said Chris Evans, Nexpart Product Manager. "Tire ordering was a top request. Shops can now see live inventory and wholesale prices from all their tire suppliers in one place. It's a complete view of their supply chain on a single screen."

"With Nexpart I can see what's in-stock on the shelf at a local store/remote store without having to call up. I can find the exact part I need without having to describe it over the phone." - Dennis Van Dongen, Shop Manager, Canada

Shops are also earning with the Nexpart Multi-Seller Rewards program, getting up to $500 back annually on parts orders. Points appear at checkout and are easy to track and redeem.

Learn more at .

To further save time, Nexpart Multi-Seller works directly with over 50 Shop Management Systems (SMS) like Mitchell 1, Tekmetric, ALLDATA, and NAPA TRACS. This means shops can buy parts using Nexpart Multi-Seller without leaving their SMS, building faster workflows. See the full list of integrations at .

"Nexpart helps modern installers succeed while boosting sales and efficiency for everyone," said Mike Schuurs, Nexpart Director of Operations. "Our network provides the most complete parts ordering experience by meeting customers where they already work."

Schuurs continued, "For over 20 years, Nexpart has led in delivering value to the automotive aftermarket. Multi-Seller now extends that value across the entire supply chain, helping shops serve their customers better. The response from buyers and sellers has been fantastic."

With Nexpart Multi-Seller, repair shops gain more purchasing power (now including tires) and earn rewards – a winning combination.

About Nexpart Multi-Seller:

Nexpart Multi-Seller offers automotive parts buyers access to North America's largest seller network. It simplifies parts ordering and improves supply chain management for repair shops and distributors. Discover more at nexpart .

Press Contact:

Jordaan DiYulio

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Support: 914-697-9301

SOURCE WHI SOLUTIONS