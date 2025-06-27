P.C. Richard & Son Celebrates Independence Day With Explosive Deals On Appliances, Air Conditioners, Grills, And More

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As families prepare for backyard barbecues, long weekends and summer entertaining, P.C. Richard & Son is proud to offer everything needed to keep homes cool, kitchens running, and backyards grilling. Whether you're upgrading appliances or gearing up for outdoor celebrations, this4th Savings Event features deep discounts on top brands across every category.

Stay Cool All Summer Long

With options like window, through-the-wall and portable, customers will find the perfect air conditioner to beat the heat. P.C. Richard & Son offers all cooling ratings from 5,000 BTU to 34,000 BTU, and top-tier brands including Friedrich, Frigidaire and Midea, with professional installation available.

Grill and Chill with Big-Name Brands

Fire up your July 4th weekend with deals on top-performing grills made for cooking for a crowd, like Weber Genesis , Traeger wood-fired grills , and Blackstone griddles . For those looking to build the ultimate outdoor kitchen , luxury options from Wolf, Lynx, and XO Grills are also available. Local customers also enjoy free delivery and assembly on most Weber and Traeger models.

Celebrate with Savings on Appliances, Mattresses and More

In addition to cooling and outdoor cooking essentials, the event includes major discounts on washers, dryers, refrigerators , and up to 35% off select mattresses . Whether replacing a single item or upgrading an entire kitchen, customers will find unmatched value on trusted, name-brand products.

With over 115 years of service and a proud tradition of family values, P.C. Richard & Son is honored to help families celebrate Independence Day with the products and support they need to power a summer full of memories.

About P.C. Richard & Son

With a legacy of family values and over a century of service, P.C. Richard & Son has become a trusted name for customers across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Dedicated to exceptional service, quality and family commitment, P.C. Richard & Son continues to grow with loyal customers who value the personal touch only a family-owned business can offer. For more information, please visit pcrichard .

CONTACT: Tara O'Rourke

P.C. Richard & Son

Phone: 631-843-4475

Email: [email protected]

**Subject to credit approval. Minimum monthly payments required. Visit for details.

***Subject to credit approval. In order to qualify for this statement credit offer, you must use your P.C. Richard & Son account to make a qualifying single-receipt purchase of select appliances totaling $999 or more (Excluding Beko, LG, Panasonic, SubZero Mid-Atlantic & Summit), all LG, Samsung & TCL TVs priced $995 or more, mattresses priced $1,999 or more and all Samsung, JBL & LG audio priced $795 or more between 6/18/25-7/9/25 (minus any returns or adjustments during the promotional period. For accounts that qualify, a 3% statement credit will post to your account within 90 days from end of offer period. Only one 3% statement credit can be earned per account. Statement credit cannot be used to satisfy the required monthly payment on your P.C. Richard credit card account and may not be redeemed for cash or cash equivalent. Only combinable with our 6-month special financing offer. Account must remain open, in good standing, and not become delinquent at the time the statement credit is applied. Please call 866-396-8254 or the number on the back of your Credit Card to inquire about your rebate status. This offer is void where prohibited.

SOURCE P.C. Richard & Son