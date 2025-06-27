P.C. Richard & Son Celebrates Independence Day With Explosive Deals On Appliances, Air Conditioners, Grills, And More
Stay Cool All Summer Long
With options like window, through-the-wall and portable, customers will find the perfect air conditioner to beat the heat. P.C. Richard & Son offers all cooling ratings from 5,000 BTU to 34,000 BTU, and top-tier brands including Friedrich, Frigidaire and Midea, with professional installation available.
Grill and Chill with Big-Name Brands
Fire up your July 4th weekend with deals on top-performing grills made for cooking for a crowd, like Weber Genesis , Traeger wood-fired grills , and Blackstone griddles . For those looking to build the ultimate outdoor kitchen , luxury options from Wolf, Lynx, and XO Grills are also available. Local customers also enjoy free delivery and assembly on most Weber and Traeger models.
Celebrate with Savings on Appliances, Mattresses and More
In addition to cooling and outdoor cooking essentials, the event includes major discounts on washers, dryers, refrigerators , and up to 35% off select mattresses . Whether replacing a single item or upgrading an entire kitchen, customers will find unmatched value on trusted, name-brand products.
With over 115 years of service and a proud tradition of family values, P.C. Richard & Son is honored to help families celebrate Independence Day with the products and support they need to power a summer full of memories.
About P.C. Richard & Son
With a legacy of family values and over a century of service, P.C. Richard & Son has become a trusted name for customers across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Dedicated to exceptional service, quality and family commitment, P.C. Richard & Son continues to grow with loyal customers who value the personal touch only a family-owned business can offer. For more information, please visit pcrichard .
