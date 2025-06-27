Bonjour, North Carolina! Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café To Make Tar Heel State Debut In Cary

Bonjour, North Carolina! Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café To Make Tar Heel State Debut In Cary
"Cary, and specifically Fenton, has this incredible mix of energy and refinement. It's the kind of place where people come to connect, unwind, and treat themselves," said Jim D'Aquila, Managing Member of Virentes Hospitality . "That's exactly the kind of experience we want to create with Sweet Paris. It's a concept that invites people in and gives them a reason to stay. We're proud to introduce the concept to North Carolina and can't wait to see the community of Cary embrace it."
Nestled in the heart of Cary, Fenton is a vibrant, walkable mixed-use destination known for its curated blend of high-end retail, chef-driven dining, artful public spaces, and upscale residential offerings. As one of North Carolina's most talked-about lifestyle hubs, Fenton sets the stage for a restaurant experience that's as aesthetically stunning as it is delicious. Sweet Paris will join a lineup of trendsetting culinary concepts, offering guests a high-end yet approachable experience complete with marble-topped tables, artisan crêpes, and an atmosphere designed for both connection and escape.
"Virentes Hospitality has been instrumental in growing Sweet Paris with thoughtfulness and precision, and we're thrilled to see them bring the concept to a new market in Fenton-Cary," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "Their ability to scale while staying true to our brand's charm and quality is exceptional. Fenton is a vibrant, fast-growing destination, and we're confident this location will quickly become a beloved spot for guests to escape and indulge."
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café continues to expand nationwide, now boasting 21 stores in operation in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Texas, and Mexico. Founded in 2012 by Ivan and Allison Chavez, Sweet Paris is on a mission to revive the art of eating crepes. The brand continues to embark towards national expansion and is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.
For more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit sweetparisfranchise .
ABOUT SWEET PARIS:
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris continues to be an innovative concept in the industry, highlighted by recent accolades including ranking No. 68 on Fast Casual's 2025 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit , and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit
SOURCE Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment