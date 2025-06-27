EZ3 Roadside Rescue Services Expands Comprehensive Roadside Assistance To Gilbert And Phoenix, AZ

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EZ3 Roadside Rescue Services Launches New Roadside Assistance Services in Gilbert and Phoenix, AZ

Gilbert, AZ, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZ3 Roadside Rescue Services, owned by Ezequiel Rivera, proudly announces the expansion of its comprehensive roadside assistance services to Gilbert, AZ, Phoenix, AZ, and their surrounding communities. This strategic move aims to provide local residents and commuters with fast, reliable, and professional roadside support, ensuring peace of mind and safety on the road.

With a commitment to excellence, EZ3 Roadside Rescue Services offers a wide range of services including fuel delivery, tire repair , lugnut removal, battery replacement, jump starts, and vehicle lockout services . These services are designed to address common roadside emergencies, helping drivers get back on the road quickly and safely.

"Our mission is to provide top-tier, reliable roadside assistance that ensures the safety and satisfaction of our community," said Ezequiel Rivera, owner of EZ3 Roadside Rescue Services. "We understand the urgency of roadside emergencies and are dedicated to offering prompt and efficient services to all Arizona drivers."

Available 24/7, EZ3 Roadside Rescue Services is committed to rapid response times, ensuring that help is just a phone call away, no matter the time of day or night. This round-the-clock availability is a key differentiator, providing drivers with the assurance that assistance is always accessible.

The expansion into Gilbert and Phoenix, along with surrounding areas such as Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale, and Tempe, reinforces EZ3 Roadside Rescue Services' dedication to serving the local community. By offering extensive coverage, the company ensures that more drivers can benefit from their reliable services.

EZ3 Roadside Rescue Services invites local residents and commuters to experience their exceptional roadside assistance services. For immediate help, drivers can reach out to EZ3 Roadside Rescue Services and enjoy the benefits of their comprehensive offerings.

About EZ3 Roadside Rescue Services: EZ3 Roadside Rescue Services is dedicated to providing fast, reliable roadside assistance across Phoenix, AZ, and surrounding areas. With a focus on customer satisfaction and safety, the company offers a range of services designed to get drivers back on the road quickly and safely.

EZ3 Roadside Rescue Services provides fast, reliable roadside assistance across Phoenix, AZ and surrounding areas. We offer fuel delivery, lockout service, battery jumpstarts, flat tire repairs, and lugnut removal-getting drivers back on the road quickly and safely.

Ezequiel Rivera

480-710-5902

922 N Colorado St

Gilbert, AZ 85233



