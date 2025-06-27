Unlock New Insights In Stroke Research: Ace Therapeutics Announces Behavioral Tests In Rodent Models Of Stroke

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ace Therapeutics is excited to announce the expansion of its research strength with the availability of rodent stroke behavior testing services.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ace Therapeutics, a pioneering pre-clinical CROs for stroke, is pleased to announce its rodent stroke behavior testing services . These tests offer scientists valuable measurement methods for evaluating functional recovery and therapeutic efficacy in stroke studies and accelerating the development of novel therapies.

“Our behavioral testing system allows researchers to precisely measure functional recovery, which is important for validating neuroprotective and rehabilitative therapeutics,” explained the business development manager at Ace Therapeutics.“Through incorporating these tests into pre-clinical research, we can narrow the gap between animal models and clinical use.”

Behavioral tests in rodent models of stroke are essential for evaluating functional deficits and assessing the efficacy of potential treatments. Some commonly used tests cover motor and sensorimotor tests (e.g., cylinder test, open field test, pole test, foot-fault test, corner test, adhesive removal test, rotarod test), cognitive & memory tests such as the Morris water maze, radial arm maze, Y-maze and elevated-plus maze. While there is no perfect test, there are a number of assessments that can be sensitive to detecting a range of impairments from overall to pattern-specific after stroke. And a combination of motor, sensory, and cognitive tests provides a comprehensive assessment of post-stroke deficits. The choice of tests depends on the research question and the specific deficits being investigated.

As an innovative stroke model behavioral assessment CRO focusing on early drug discovery from behavioral assessment and stroke model development, Ace Therapeutics offers a comprehensive suite of behavioral assays designed to measure motor, sensory, and cognitive impairments in rodent stroke models, including:

Motor Function Tests: Beam walking, rotarod, and grip strength assessments to evaluate coordination and muscle function.

Sensory-Motor Tests: Adhesive removal and foot fault tests to detect asymmetries and sensory deficits.

Cognitive & Memory Tests: Morris water maze and novel object recognition to assess learning and memory impairments post-stroke.

Ace Therapeutics supports pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and biotech firms with customizable stroke research solutions, including custom endovascular filament models of middle cerebral artery occlusion (MCAO) and Endothelin-1 (ET-1) induced ischemic stroke models, hemorrhagic stroke models, and more. For researchers seeking to enhance their stroke studies with robust behavioral data, Ace Therapeutics offers expert guidance and validated protocols.

About Ace Therapeutics

Ace Therapeutics is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services, specializing in the development of innovative therapies for stroke. With a focus on cutting-edge research and a commitment to excellence, Ace Therapeutics is dedicated to helping pharmaceutical companies complete their research programs faster and more successfully and finding effective therapies for stroke.

