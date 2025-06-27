Cloud Security Posture Management: Cloudibn's VAPT Services For US Cloud Adoption

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As cloud adoption surges across US businesses, ensuring a robust security posture is essential to protect sensitive data and maintain operational continuity. CloudIBN, a premier cybersecurity service provider, announces the launch of its specialised Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) services enhanced with cutting-edge VAPT Services tailored for US organisations.CloudIBN's integrated approach empowers enterprises to continuously monitor, assess, and strengthen their cloud environments, minimising risks, achieving compliance, and confidently embracing cloud innovation.Why Cloud Security Posture Management Matters Now More Than EverThe shift to cloud computing accelerates digital transformation but also introduces new security challenges. Cloud environments are dynamic, distributed, and complex, making them vulnerable to misconfigurations, unauthorised access, and advanced threats.Key cloud security concerns include:1. Misconfigured cloud storage and services2. Insecure Identity and Access Management (IAM) policies3. Unpatched software and unmonitored endpoints4.Shadow IT and unauthorised cloud resources5. Data leakage and compliance violationsAccording to industry reports, over 80% of cloud breaches result from misconfigurations or poor security hygiene.What Is Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) with VA&PT?Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) involves continuous monitoring and assessment of cloud infrastructure to identify and remediate security gaps and compliance risks.By integrating Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) Services, CloudIBN enhances CSPM by actively probing cloud assets for exploitable vulnerabilities-providing real-world insights beyond automated scans.CloudIBN's VAPT Security Services for cloud include:1. Cloud Configuration Assessment – Analyze cloud service settings for security best practices.2. Identity and Access Management Testing – Evaluate user permissions and policy enforcement.3. Network Security Testing – Assess firewall rules, security groups, and network segmentation.4. API Security Testing – Examine cloud management APIs for potential abuse.5. Threat Simulation & Penetration Testing – Ethical hacking of cloud workloads to identify real risks.Compliance Auditing – Mapping cloud security posture to standards such as NIST, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and FedRAMP.Ready to secure your cloud infrastructure? Book a complimentary cloud security posture review:CloudIBN's 5-Step CSPM + VAPT ProcessCloudIBN applies a proven methodology to deliver actionable cloud security insights:1. Discovery & Asset InventoryIdentify all cloud resources, accounts, and services in use.2. Configuration and Policy AnalysisDetect misconfigurations and risky permissions.3. Vulnerability AssessmentScan cloud workloads, containers, and services for known vulnerabilities.4. Penetration Testing & ExploitationSimulate attacker techniques to test cloud defenses and identify exploitable gaps.5. Reporting, Remediation & Continuous MonitoringProvide detailed findings, risk prioritization, and ongoing security monitoring support.Why US Businesses Trust CloudIBN for Cloud Security Posture Management1. Cloud Expertise: Skilled professionals certified in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and multi-cloud environments.2. Comprehensive Security: Combining automated and manual testing for complete visibility.3. Compliance-Driven: Focus on US regulations including HIPAA, FedRAMP, and PCI DSS.4. Risk-Based Approach: Prioritize fixes based on business impact and threat intelligence.5. Seamless Integration: Supports DevSecOps and cloud-native security tools.Conclusion: Embrace Cloud with Confidence Thanks to CloudIBNCloud adoption brings immense business benefits but requires a vigilant approach to security. CloudIBN's Cloud Security Posture Management enhanced with expert VAPT Audit Services equips US organizations with the knowledge and tools needed to proactively identify risks, fix vulnerabilities, and maintain a resilient cloud environment. Partnering with CloudIBN means securing your cloud foundation today while preparing for tomorrow's threats.Related Services : Cybersecurity Services -About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

