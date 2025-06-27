How PFAS Exposure Disproportionately Affects Low-Income Communities

pfas lawsuit lawyers

Low-income areas face greater PFAS exposure risks due to industrial proximity, aging infrastructure, and limited remediation resources.

- Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim AssistantMIAMI, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As government and academic investigations into PFAS contamination expand, a growing body of research is shedding light on the disproportionate burden faced by low-income communities. Legal Claim Assistant is drawing attention to the environmental justice dimensions of PFAS exposure, especially in neighborhoods near industrial zones, military bases, and underfunded water systems.PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), commonly used in firefighting foam, non-stick products, and water-resistant materials, are known for their persistence in the environment and the human body. Although nearly every American has some level of PFAS in their blood, exposure levels vary widely-and often fall hardest on communities with limited financial or political resources to respond.“This is not just a pollution issue. It's a matter of equity,” said Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim Assistant.“People in disadvantaged communities are more likely to live near contamination sources and less likely to have access to testing, treatment, or legal recourse.”Disparities in Exposure and RiskAccording to a 2022 report from the Environmental Working Group (EWG), PFAS contamination disproportionately affects communities of color and low-income populations due to proximity to industrial facilities and airports, reliance on private wells, and aging municipal infrastructure (ewg).A study published in Environmental Science & Technology found that residents in these areas had higher average blood PFAS levels than national averages. Many of these communities lack the financial means to install filtration systems or push for clean-up through legal channels.Public Health ImpactsChronic PFAS exposure has been linked to several health risks, including:- Elevated cholesterol levels- Immune system suppression- Thyroid disease- Reproductive and developmental harm- Certain types of cancerThese health effects are compounded in communities that already face healthcare access barriers or underlying environmental stressors.Potential Legal CompensationWhile legal outcomes vary based on case specifics, PFAS lawsuits-particularly those related to drinking water contamination-have resulted in significant settlements . In 2023, 3M and DuPont collectively agreed to pay over $10 billion to settle public water system claims related to PFAS contamination.Private individuals may also be eligible for compensation, particularly if they lived in areas with documented contamination and experienced health effects. Legal Claim Assistant connects residents with law firms experienced in toxic tort litigation to evaluate these potential claims.Path Forward: Testing, Accountability, and EquityThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has emphasized the importance of environmental justice in its PFAS Strategic Roadmap, calling for enhanced monitoring in vulnerable communities and prioritization of clean-up efforts where disproportionate harm is identified (epa).Legal Claim Assistant supports this direction and urges residents in high-risk areas to learn more about PFAS, participate in available testing initiatives, and explore their legal options if they've been affected.About Legal Claim AssistantLegal Claim Assistant is a nationwide referral platform that connects individuals impacted by toxic exposure and environmental contamination with law firms experienced in mass tort and personal injury litigation. Free legal evaluations are available across all 50 U.S. states.📞 Contact:Legal Claim Assistant📧 ...

