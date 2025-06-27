ORUN Studios unveils its immersive narrative universe in Abidjan, on the sidelines of International Exhibition of Audiovisual Content (SICA) 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, June 27, 2025/APO Group/ --

On the occasion of the International Exhibition of Audiovisual Content (SICA), ORUN Studios ( ) officially launched at the Sofitel Hôtel Ivoire in Abidjan . Conceived as a Pan-African studio for visual storytelling, animation, and immersive creation, ORUN Studios aims to give Africa back the power to tell its own worlds - through its forms, rhythms, and symbols.

This launch is more than just an inauguration: it is a manifesto . A manifesto from a continent choosing to craft its narratives from within, using a contemporary language while honoring its legacies. ORUN thus opens up a new narrative space that is rooted, bold, and intergenerational.

For the first time, the public is invited to discover the universe of ORUN, envisioned as a creative empire built around seven symbolic kingdoms , each representing a core priority for Africa: health, education, culture, ecology, craftsmanship, circular economy, and sustainable infrastructure.

Through these worlds, ORUN Studios lays the foundation for a contemporary African mythology , designed to reconnect younger generations with their living memory - using a language they understand: 3D animation, comics, and immersive design - to help them build the future.

An immersive, sensory, and proudly Pan-African launch

The highlight of the event is an immersive installation inside a 6-meter geodesic dome , conceived as an audiovisual portal into the worlds of ORUN. Video mapping, spatialized sound, dance, and visual storytelling are combined to offer a 360° artistic experience.

The program also includes:



Thematic talks on contemporary African imagination

A Pan-African creative challenge around the ORUN universe

B2B meetings between studios, creators, investors, and institutions

Contributions from artists, thinkers, and influencers from the continent and the diaspora Exclusive immersive sessions for the media



On the occasion of its launch at SICA, ORUN Studios had the pleasure of collaborating with Loza Maleombho - a visionary designer committed to the continent's development - who led the artistic direction of the stand.

A vision rooted in autonomy and transmission

“ORUN Studios is a house of stories for an Africa that no longer waits to be narrated but speaks out with confidence. Our ambition is to build a bridge between African roots and future technologies. ORUN Studios aims to heal forgetting through image - it speaks to youth in their language, so they can remember, take root, and rise,” says Habyba Thiero , Founder of ORUN Studios.

An initiative led by Africa Currency Network (ACN)

ORUN is an initiative by the Africa Currency Network (ACN) , a strategic group of Pan-African experts committed to the continent's structural transformation and a member of the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC).

Driven by the belief that Africa must build its own systems, stories, and talents, ACN designs sustainable solutions in the fields of finance, culture, digital inclusion, and creative education.

Its approach is based on three core pillars:

Financial inclusion

Intergenerational impact

Africa's internationalization

Through these interconnected pillars, Africa Currency Network envisions a continent that is financially autonomous, culturally vibrant, and globally influential. By combining economic strategies with cultural affirmation, ACN fosters an ecosystem where African talent thrives and takes the lead - recognizing that transformation requires strong social, cultural, and economic frameworks centered on African agency.

Location: Sofitel Hôtel Ivoire – Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

Dates: June 26–28, 2025

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of ORUN Studios.

Launch of ORUN Studios in Abidjan on June 26, 2025 on the sidelines of SICA



Downloa

Shar

















ORUN Studios unveils its immersive narrative universe in Abidjan, on the sidelines of International Exhibition of Audiovisual Content (SICA) 2025



Downloa

Shar





























Media contact & RSVP:

...ca

+225 05 00 54 68 68

Follow Social Media (@ OrunAfrica on):

Instagram

TikTok

YouTube

LinkedIn

Official Website: