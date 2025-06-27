Society Of St. Vincent De Paul National President John Berry Urges Congress To Protect Medicaid And SNAP

The cuts are staggering. The legislation, as passed by the House, would slash $793 billion of Medicaid funding over the next 10 years, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates will lead to 10.3 million fewer people enrolled in this lifesaving program. It would also lead to nearly $300 billion in funding cuts over the next decade for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, resulting in an estimated 7 million people losing or having significantly lowered SNAP benefits.

This means that millions of children will go unfed, millions more adults and those with disabilities will lose health care benefits, and the gap between upper incomes and those on the lower end will widen.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA recognizes the fiscal pressures that Congress and our nation must address. But we must also ask why the poor must suffer the most – and suffer they will.

As one of the largest organizations serving the poor, our lived experience and our Catholic tradition teaches us that parts of this legislation run counter to our moral values. Our Vincentian volunteers are on the ground, striving daily to alleviate poverty in every corner of the land. Our food pantries, thrift stores, and charitable pharmacies are found in urban and rural America, in red states and blue states.

So, today, we are advocating for those too often left behind, forgotten, and marginalized and for our own volunteers in asking Congress to reconsider these painful and unfair proposed cuts. It is time for our voices to be heard.

To those in Congress, we ask that you open your eyes and hearts to those who are suffering and the systems that perpetuate poverty in this, one of the richest nations in the world. As Pope Leo XIV put it so well recently, "Helping the poor is a matter of justice before a question of charity." Let us commit today to building a more just world that elevates us all.

SOURCE The Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA