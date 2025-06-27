Grandmaster Flash And DJ Premier Added To The 2025 Rock The Bells Festival Lineup This Weekend

In addition, DJ Premier, the mastermind behind countless classic records, will curate music throughout the evening and deliver a special Gang Starr tribute mix in honor of Guru.

"This moment right here, it's sacred," says LL COOL J. "Flash, Rakim and Premier on the same lineup, this is the heartbeat of Hip-Hop."

Technician the DJ also joins the bill, opening the festival with an electrifying set.

This year's theme, Class of 2025: Summer's Kool , sets the tone for a standout celebration of musical legends with performances from icons like Busta Rhymes, Redman, Remy Ma, Scarface, and more, plus an Uptown Records tribute honoring the visionary label that helped shape the sound of modern R&B and Hip-Hop.

With these new additions, Rock The Bells Festival cements its role as a Hip-Hop homecoming where iconic voices across the genre come together to celebrate the sound and the spirit of the culture.

ABOUT ROCK THE BELLS

Founded in 2018 by LL COOL J, Rock The Bells is the preeminent voice of timeless and classic Hip-Hop that stands firm as an anchor, trusted authority, and generational bridge for the culture. As a guardian of Hip-Hop, Rock The Bells preserves the genre's legacy while elevating its influence through storytelling, experiences, and innovation that connect pioneers with rising voices. The Rock The Bells Festival serves as the company's flagship live event, bringing the ultimate celebration of Hip-Hop music, art, and culture to the stage.

Visit , stream LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM Channel 43, and follow @RockTheBells on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for more information.

