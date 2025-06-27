Study Finds Integrated Virtual MSK Care Model Delivers Major Gains For Medicare Advantage Members

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new peer-reviewed study published in Telemedicine Reports shows that Vori Health 's integrated virtual care model-centered on specialty physicians and physical therapists working together-drives significant improvements for Medicare Advantage (MA) members with musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions.

These findings come at a time when better MSK care for older adults is urgently needed. Nearly half of U.S. adults over 65 report back pain, and more than half experience lower limb pain, according to the CDC . MSK conditions are a leading cause of disability and a top driver of Medicare spending, which rose 8.1% in 2023 alone.

The study followed 100 consecutive MA patients from a regional plan in the Mountain West, with an average age of 72. Most presented with chronic conditions like low back pain, osteoarthritis, or joint stiffness. Each received virtual care from a coordinated team of non-surgical physicians, physical therapists, health coaches, and dietitians. As a result, 83% of patients reported a reduction in pain and 84–86% improved their physical health (p < .001).

Imaging was ordered in just 2% of cases, and only 3% required in-person referrals-highlighting the impact of early medical evaluation and conservative care. Nearly half engaged with a health coach, and 15% consulted a dietitian, reflecting the program's whole-person approach.

This model also aligns with what older adults say gives them the most confidence. In a recent nationally representative survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Vori Health, 67% of adults over 65 said they'd feel most confident having an integrated visit with both a physician and a physical therapist before considering surgery-compared to just 5% who selected starting with physical therapy alone .

"This study confirms what older adults are already telling us-they want care that feels medically thorough and truly connected," said Dr. Mary O'Connor, Vori Health's Chief Medical Officer and study co-author. "When you bring physicians and physical therapists together from the start, you deliver better outcomes and a more supportive path to recovery."

About Vori Health

Founded by surgeons from Yale and Mayo Clinic, Vori Health is the first nationwide physician-led practice delivering integrated virtual and in-person MSK care. Its model combines physicians, physical therapists, dietitians, and health coaches to eliminate unnecessary care while delivering better outcomes and validated savings for employers and health plans. Learn more at .

SOURCE Vori Health

