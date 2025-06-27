Protect Your Hearing This July 4Th
A single loud blast that lasts less than 1 second can cause permanent hearing loss. This noise can come from fireworks.Post thi
Any exposure to excessively loud noise can cause hearing loss. This type of hearing loss is preventable, but once it occurs, it's irreversible. The World Health Organization estimates that more than 1 billion young people ages 12–35 globally are at risk of hearing loss due to recreational exposure to loud sounds. However, people of any age are susceptible.
Noise-Induced Hearing Loss
Three factors contribute to noise-induced hearing loss:
-
how loud the noise is
how close you are to the noise
how long you hear the noise
Sounds at 70 decibels (dB) or lower are generally safe to listen to for an extended period of time. Sounds at 80 dB (for adults) or 75 dB (for children) can lead to hearing loss if you listen to them for more than 8 hours at a time.
Sounds over 85 decibels can damage your hearing faster. The safe listening time is cut in half for every 3-dB rise in noise levels over 85 dB. For example, you can listen to sounds at 85 dB for up to 8 hours. If the sound goes up to 88 dB, then it is safe to listen to those same sounds for 4 hours. If the sound goes up to 91 dB, then your safe listening time goes down to just 2 hours.
Instantaneous Damage
A single loud blast or explosion that lasts less than 1 second can cause immediate and permanent hearing loss. This noise-called impulse noise or impact noise-can come from fireworks. Impulse noise is measured in decibel peak pressure (dBP). Impulse noise greater than 140 dBP will instantly hurt a person's hearing. Fireworks and firecrackers that are set off 3 feet from the listener can measure 150 dBP. This is considered painful to the ears-and it well exceeds a safe listening level of 75–80 dB.
Tips for Protecting Yourself
ASHA recommends the following easy but effective steps this July 4th:
For more information about hearing loss and where to find an audiologist near you, visit .
About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)
ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 241,000 members, certificate holders, and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders.
Media Contact:
Francine Pierson
301-296-8715
[email protected]
SOURCE American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment