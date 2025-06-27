Oceans Healthcare Names Dr. David Rubin Chief Medical Officer

"Dr. Rubin is a respected leader, visionary and advocate with a passion that ignites others behind a shared goal to provide the highest quality care and make care better," said Stuart Archer, CEO of Oceans Healthcare. "We're honored to have him join our organization. His broad expertise and commitment to clinical excellence will be instrumental as we continue to grow and innovate to serve patients and communities across the country.

"We are deeply grateful for Dr. Butler's exceptional leadership and contributions as our first Chief Medical Officer," Archer added. "His dedication has been key in shaping our clinical programs and advancing our mission to provide compassionate behavioral health services."

Rubin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Oceans Healthcare. He currently serves as the Director of the Division of Professional and Public Education for the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital and Mass General Brigham for Children, and as the executive director for the MGH Psychiatry Academy and MGH Visiting Programs.

"Every day, I'm inspired by the strength and courage patients exhibit in seeking help and treatment," Rubin said. "I'm eager to build on Oceans Healthcare's strong foundation and lead efforts to expand access, elevate quality, and strengthen the support they provide to patients on their path to recovery."

Rubin's clinical career has focused on severe manifestations of psychopathology, particularly treatment-resistant depression, anxiety disorders and neuropsychiatric illnesses. He has extensive experience in inpatient, residential, emergency psychiatric care and health care administration.

In addition to his clinical work, Rubin is an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and served as the Director of Training in the MGH/McLean Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Residency for over 10 years. He is a nationally recognized lecturer on topics such as withdrawn behavior in youth, pediatric depression and the continuum of medical education from student to postgraduate levels.

