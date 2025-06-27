Stonebridge And Stout NYC Hospitality Group Introduce New Era For The MC Hotel, Autograph Collection In Montclair, NJ

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The eight-story, 159-room lifestyle hotel, owned in partnership with CSP MC Partners LP, an affiliate of Circle Squared Alternative Investments led by CEO Jeff Sica, boasts panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline from its rooftop lounge and over 8,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. In line with the distinctive Autograph Collection brand, the hotel showcases a thoughtfully curated art collection featuring works from local and national artists, integrated throughout its public spaces.

"The MC Hotel, Autograph Collection is an exceptional asset in a thriving market, and we are proud to welcome it to our managed family," said Rob Smith, President and CEO of Stonebridge. "It's vibrant location and strong cultural ties make it a perfect fit for our lifestyle portfolio."

Adding to the hotel's next chapter, Stout NYC Hospitality Group now operates Alto Rooftop, the only rooftop in Montclair, and Allegory Restaurant & Bar. Both venues are set to undergo significant renovations and rebranding in collaboration with hotel ownership later this year, including the launch of a new coastal Mediterranean concept adjacent to the hotel.

"The partnership with The MC Hotel, Autograph Collection feels like a natural fit given Montclair's dynamic scene and proximity to NYC," said Percy Rodriguez, COO of Stout NYC Hospitality Group. "We're excited to bring our elevated take on hospitality across the river."

Chef Dan Drohan will lead the refreshed vision for both restaurants' menus, ensuring the culinary offerings align with the group's commitment to quality and innovation. At the forefront of the menus will be a robust cocktail program, featuring a thoughtful selection of craft beers and premium pours – including Guinness, a signature brand deeply woven into the fabric of Stout NYC Hospitality Group's portfolio.

Situated in the heart of downtown Montclair near Wellmont Theater, Montclair State University and the Montclair Art Museum, the hotel and restaurants are a gateway to key cultural events such as the Montclair Jazz and Film Festivals.

