Commercial Laundry Machinery Industry Report 2025: Market To Reach $10.4 Billion By 2030 - US & China Lead Growth, Iot And Energy Efficiency Drive Innovations, Hospitality/Healthcare Propel Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|531
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Laundry: A Quickly Evolving Household Task That Has Become a Billion Dollar Industry Growing Global Opportunity for Laundry Services Creates a Parallel Market For Laundry Machines: Global Market for Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031 Global Economic Update Competition Commercial Laundry Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E) Commercial Laundry Machinery: Definition, Overview & Benefits Influencer/Product/Technology Insights Recent Market Activity Innovations
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Changing Hotel Housekeeping Practices to Benefit Demand for Commercial Laundry Machines Smart Laundry Equipment Emerge Into the Spotlight Self-Service Laundry/ Laundromat/Coin-Operated Machines Grow in Popularity Shifting Consumer Behavior Towards Self Services Gives Coin Operated Laundry Machines a Fresh Lease of Life: Global Market for Self-Service Technologies (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031 Hospitality Sector is the Largest End-User of Laundry Machines Focus on Sustainability Pushes Eco-Friendly & Energy Efficient Laundry Machines & Laundry Chemicals into the Spotlight Carbon Footprint of the Laundry Industry Comes Under the Scanner Spurred On by Rising Healthcare Burden, Hospitals Emerge into One of the Fastest Growing End-Use Sectors Rise in Sales of Hospital Beds in Parallel to Bed Expansion in Hospitals Worldwide Brings Good News for Hospital Laundry Services & Machines: Global Market for Hospital Beds (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027 AI Makes Its Mark in the Laundry Space. Here's How Multi-Housing Laundries Rise in Prominence The Laundry Automation Trend Gathers Momentum Water Recycling & Water Efficiency for Commercial Laundries Becomes a Major Part of CSR Programs Technology Innovations Remain Crucial for Sustained Growth Preventive Maintenance of Laundry Machines Becomes a Mainstream Practice
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS - Some of the 158 companies featured in this Commercial Laundry Machinery market report
- Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH Dexter Laundry, Inc. EDRO Corporation Electrolux Professional AB Forenta LP Girbau S.A. IFB Appliances JLA Limited Kannegiesser E-Tech, Inc. LG Electronics, Inc. Miele, Inc. Pellerin Milnor Corporation Transform SR Brands LLC Unipress Corporation Whirlpool Corporation
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Commercial Laundry Machinery Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment