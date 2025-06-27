Commercial Laundry Machinery Industry Report 2025: Market To Reach $10.4 Billion By 2030 - US & China Lead Growth, Iot And Energy Efficiency Drive Innovations, Hospitality/Healthcare Propel Demand

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Laundry Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Commercial Laundry Machinery was estimated at US$6.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$10.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Commercial laundry machinery plays a vital role in various industries, including hospitality, healthcare, and textile services, by providing efficient and large-scale laundry solutions. These machines, which include washers, dryers, and ironing equipment, are designed to handle high volumes of laundry with robust performance, durability, and energy efficiency. Advanced commercial laundry machines are equipped with programmable controls, allowing operators to customize wash cycles according to fabric type and soil level. This adaptability ensures optimal cleaning results while extending the lifespan of linens and garments. Additionally, innovations such as automated detergent dispensing systems and water recycling technologies contribute to reducing operational costs and environmental impact, making commercial laundry machinery an integral component of modern laundry operations.

The market for commercial laundry machinery is characterized by continuous advancements in technology aimed at improving efficiency, sustainability, and user-friendliness. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating IoT (Internet of Things) capabilities into their machines, enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. These smart systems can alert operators to potential issues before they become critical, reducing downtime and repair costs. Energy-efficient models are also gaining traction, driven by the need to comply with stringent environmental regulations and to meet the growing demand for sustainable business practices. Furthermore, the development of larger capacity machines caters to the needs of high-volume laundry operations, reducing the time and labor required to process large loads. The combination of technological innovation and market demand ensures that commercial laundry machinery continues to evolve, offering enhanced performance and operational efficiency.

The growth in the commercial laundry machinery market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increasing demand from the hospitality and healthcare sectors, and the rising trend of on-demand laundry services. Technological progress, particularly in automation and IoT integration, has made commercial laundry operations more efficient and cost-effective, attracting investments from various industries. The hospitality sector, which requires the regular laundering of large quantities of linens, towels, and uniforms, is a significant driver of market growth.

Similarly, the healthcare industry, with its stringent hygiene standards, relies heavily on commercial laundry machinery to ensure the cleanliness and sanitization of medical textiles. Additionally, the rise of on-demand laundry services, driven by consumer preferences for convenience and time-saving solutions, has led to increased investments in commercial laundry infrastructure. The confluence of these factors, along with the expansion of industrial and commercial activities worldwide, is expected to propel the growth of the commercial laundry machinery market, ensuring its relevance and demand in the coming years.

Scope of the Study



Segments: Product Segment (Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, Dry Cleaning Equipment); End-Use (Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals, Other End-Uses) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Washers segment, which is expected to reach US$4.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.2%. The Commercial Dryers segment is also set to grow at 6.8% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.8% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC, BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH, Dexter Laundry, Inc., EDRO Corporation, Electrolux Professional AB and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:



Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities. Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes:

