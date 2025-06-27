Industrial Hose Market Worth $13.92 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial hose market is projected to reach USD 11.99 billion in 2025 and USD 13.92 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.0% according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. A significant growth driver is the rising demand for high-performance, durable, and application-specific hoses across industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, automotive, construction, and agriculture. Recent innovations in hose engineering, characterized by advanced materials, state-of-the-art reinforcement techniques, and enhanced flexibility, are driving significant improvements in operational efficiency and reliability. These developments enable hoses to withstand higher pressures and varied environmental conditions, ultimately optimizing performance in demanding applications. As industries focus on safety, efficiency, and environmental compliance, the need for advanced hose solutions with superior pressure and temperature resistance, chemical compatibility, and real-time performance monitoring is increasing. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on " Industrial Hose Market " 140 – Tables

60 – Figures

210 – Pages Industrial Hose Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 11.99 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 13.92 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material Type, Media Type, Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Operational and cost challenges due to strict regulatory policies Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for customized and application-specific industrial hoses Key Market Drivers Massive infrastructural growth

Furthermore, the growing regulatory emphasis on workplace safety, emissions control, and fluid handling standards is accelerating the adoption of modern industrial hose systems. These trends are expected to drive sustained investment in next-generation technologies, supporting continued growth in the global industrial hose market.

Polyurethane hoses to record highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Polyurethane hoses are expected to register the highest CAGR in the industrial hose market during the forecast period, owing to their exceptional mechanical properties and growing demand across multiple end-use industries. Known for their superior flexibility, abrasion resistance, and lightweight nature, polyurethane hoses are increasingly replacing traditional rubber and PVC hoses in demanding industrial applications. These hoses perform effectively under harsh conditions, offering excellent resistance to oil, chemicals, UV radiation, and extreme temperatures, making them ideal for use in construction, automotive, woodworking, agriculture, and material handling sectors. One of the key drivers behind their rapid growth is the rising need for durable and long-lasting hose solutions that reduce downtime and maintenance costs. In particular, industries that involve pneumatic tools, fuel transfer, air compressors, and abrasive material transfer are adopting polyurethane hoses to improve operational efficiency. Additionally, advancements in polyurethane formulations and hose reinforcement techniques further enhance their performance characteristics.

As global industries focus more on efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effective operations, polyurethane hoses are preferred. Their ability to deliver high performance across varied and rugged environments will fuel their accelerated growth in the coming years.

Based on industry, the water & wastewater treatment industry held significant market share in 2024

The water & wastewater treatment industry represents a substantial segment of the industrial hose market, driven by the increasing need for efficient fluid conveyance and contamination control. Industrial hoses play a vital role in the movement of potable water, sludge, chemicals, and treated effluent across municipal and industrial treatment facilities. These systems demand hoses that offer high resistance to chemical corrosion, abrasion, and pressure variations, features commonly delivered by rubber, PVC, and thermoplastic materials. The complexity of treatment processes such as filtration, chemical dosing, aeration, and backwashing necessitates reliable and adaptable hose solutions. Rapid urbanization, aging infrastructure, and growing demand for decentralized treatment systems further propel the adoption of advanced hose technologies. Moreover, increased government spending on smart water projects and integrating automation and IoT in treatment operations require hoses that meet evolving performance standards. Industrial hoses with anti-bacterial coatings, UV resistance, and long service life are gaining popularity in primary and secondary treatment units. The focus on water reuse and recycling in industrial processes also adds to the demand for customized hose assemblies. As governments and industries prioritize sustainable water management, the demand for industrial hoses in this sector is expected to remain strong.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Asia Pacific to lead industrial hose market growth with highest CAGR through 2030

Asia Pacific leads the global industrial hose industry , driven by rapid industrialization, robust infrastructure development, and expanding manufacturing activities across key economies such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries. The region's dominance is fueled by strong demand from end-use industries, including automotive, construction, oil & gas, agriculture, chemicals, and food processing. With Asia Pacific being a global manufacturing hub, the need for reliable and high-performance hose systems for fluid transfer, hydraulic applications, and material handling is consistently rising. China and India, in particular, are witnessing significant growth in construction and mining activities, alongside increased investments in energy and water infrastructure, which further amplifies the demand for industrial hoses. Additionally, the rise in farm mechanization and the modernization of industrial processes across the region drive the adoption of application-specific and durable hose solutions. Numerous local and international hose manufacturers such as Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD. (Japan), and Sumitomo Riko Company Limited. (Japan), Manuli Ryco group (Australia), coupled with low production costs and a large customer base, further supports the market's expansion. As governments continue to invest in industrial upgrades and smart manufacturing, Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its leading position in the industrial hose market.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the industrial hose companies include Gates Corporation (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), Continental AG (Germany), Trelleborg Group (Sweden), and Semperit AG Holding (Austria).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Smart Irrigation Market by System Type (Weather-based, Sensor-based), Controllers, Sensors (Soil Moisture Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Rain/Freeze Sensors, Fertigation Sensors), Water Flow Meters, Greenhouses, Open Fields - Global Forecast to 2030

Robotic Vision Market by Type (2D Vision Systems, 3D Vision Systems), Component (Cameras, LED Lighting, Optics, Processors & Controllers, Frame Grabbers, Deep Learning Software), Deployment (Robotic Guidance System, Robotic Cells)- Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site:

Research Insight: ResearchInsight/industrial-hose-market

Content Source: PressReleases/industrial-hose

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED