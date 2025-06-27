Joint Replacement Devices Market Research 2021-2031 With Analyst Recommendations - Integrating Smart Implants Technology / Investment In High-Performance Materials For Joint Implants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive analysis of the Global Joint Replacement Devices Market segmented by technique and product type from 2021 to 2031. The market, valued at USD 18.86 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 26.08 billion by 2031, driven by an aging population and technological advancements in surgery and prosthetics.

The Global Joint Replacement Devices market showcased growth at a CAGR of 3.94% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 18.86 billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 26.08 billion in 2031. This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The global joint replacement devices market has witnessed robust growth over the past decade, driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of Orthopedic disorders and an aging global population. Joint replacement procedures, including knee, hip, shoulder, and extremity replacements, have become standard treatments for severe joint conditions, notably osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and trauma-related injuries.

The market's expansion is fueled by several key drivers. The global rise in the geriatric population, particularly in high-income and emerging economies, has increased the demand for joint replacement surgeries. In parallel, technological advancements - including 3D-printed implants, robotic-assisted surgery, and smart prosthetics - are enhancing surgical precision and patient outcomes.

Moreover, the growing availability of reimbursement coverage, along with improvements in healthcare infrastructure in developing nations, is broadening access to these procedures.

The report analyses the Joint Replacement Devices Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Joint Replacement Devices Market for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Joint Replacement Devices Market By Technique (Traditional Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Computer Assisted Surgery)

The report analyses the Joint Replacement Devices Market By Product Type (Knee Replacement Devices, Hip Replacement Devices, Shoulder Replacement Devices, Ankle Replacement Devices, and Other Product Types).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Technique, and By Product Type.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Integrating Smart Implants Technology in Joint Replacement Devices Investment in High-Performance Materials for Joint Implants

Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on Joint Replacement Devices Market

Drivers

Restraints

Trends

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Smith and Nephew PLC

Arthrex Inc.

Corin Group

Symbios Orthopedie SA

Vilex LLC

Restor3D Exactech, Inc.

