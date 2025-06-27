Three powertrains, three benchmark times: Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo GT Set Lap Records at Road Atlanta

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) These records complement the benchmark time set by the Taycan Turbo GT earlier this month

Atlanta., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifteen years ago, Porsche entered an experimental 911 GT3 R Hybrid, a modified 911 GT3 R equipped with a flywheel-based hybrid system and two electric motors, one for each front wheel, into the 24-hour endurance race at the Nürburgring – the first time for a hybrid Porsche to compete in the race. In the fall of 2010, the car participated in the 13th annual running of the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. Though it was not in contention to win the race (because it was in its own GTH experimental class), it thoroughly expanded the definition of what performance could look like and brought valuable development insights from the racetrack that were then transferred to road-going models such as the 918 Spyder.

Today, Porsche offers a greater breadth of powertrain choices than ever before, featuring pure combustion engines, plug-in-hybrids and fully electric vehicles – part of a commitment to customer choice. Having already set the production EV lap record in the Taycan Turbo GT at Road Atlanta, Porsche pro-driver and brand ambassador, Patrick Long set out in the Cayenne Turbo GT and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid to prove that no matter the powertrain, Porsche-typical performance is alive and well in every model.

The Cayenne Turbo GT

While the Cayenne is known for its practicality and everyday usability, drivers of Cayenne models have fallen in love with its dynamics and how it makes drivers feel behind the wheel. On the top-step of that model line is the Cayenne Turbo GT, a high-performance SUV that shares the same ample rear seat room and cargo space as all other Cayenne Coupe variants, but adds a potent twin-turbo V8 that produces 650 hp. With updates to the suspension that includes unique hub-carriers that optimize the kinematics and an additional center differential cooler to make sure all-wheel-drive performance stays consistent during high-performance driving. Under Long's careful guidance, the Cayenne Turbo GT was able to set a benchmark SUV lap time at Road Atlanta of 1:34.38.

“The Cayenne is so interesting because its full of contradictions about what a sports car can be,” said Long.“You have to remember that it's a full-size SUV with a center of gravity and ride height to match, but it's way more agile than you think, and the V8 sound, suspension calibration and sticky tires make the car so maneuverable and responsive.”

The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

The previous sedan lap record of 1:31.51 at Road Atlanta came from the 2021 Panamera Turbo S. Combining a soulful 621 hp twin-turbo V8 with carbon ceramic brakes and track-focused Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 performance tires, the top-model Panamera typified the no-compromise sports car approach of Porsche.

With the new generation Panamera, the breadth of capability was expanded even further. For the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid variant, that meant the inclusion of Active Ride, an active hydraulic suspension system that ensures the tire contact patch and body are optimally positioned throughout the lap, and a powerful hybrid system generating up to 771 hp in combination with the twin-turbo V8. With Long's expert direction, the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid bested the lap set by the previous generation car with a time of 1:30.98 minutes.

Said Long after his stint,“The new generation Panamera is so much more seamless in the regen and boost transition, it makes it very easy to get right up to the edge.” He continues,“When you think about how much braking is part of high-performance driving, the fact you can make energy for acceleration while improving stopping power is such a positive attribute, and one that you can use both on and off the track.”

The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most recent in a long line of Porsche hybrid models that Long has driven, with the 911 GT3 R Hybrid being the first. Says Long,“I feel fortunate to have worked with Motorsports during the GT3 R Hybrid program. We learned about how to optimally use the electric power not only for more acceleration and braking, but it was the forefront to torque vectoring. That combination of functions and capabilities was a huge unfair advantage on the track, and I love seeing it now on the street.”

Background

The Cayenne Turbo GT and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid lap records join the Taycan Turbo GT lap record, which was set on May 28, 2025, with continuously changing weather conditions. At the time of the record run, the conditions were in the mid 70's, with moderate cloud cover, and winds 3-5 mph from the North. Persistent rain in the morning meant track conditions would not be ideal, but thanks to a break in the clouds and a consistent breeze from the North, the track ended up patchy damp in some spots, but mostly dry during the runs.

The Algarve Blue Metallic Cayenne Turbo GT was a stock production car equipped with Pirelli P Zero Corsa PZC4 NC0 tires that come as standard and set with a starting pressure of 39 psi front, 38 psi rear. It features the GT Interior Package with Deep Sea Blue deviated stitching.

The Oak Green Metallic Neo Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid was also a stock production car equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 ND1 tires developed and homologated specifically for the car set with a starting pressure of 37 psi front/rear. It features Club Leather interior in Espresso, Sport Exhaust with tailpipes in Dark Bronze, as well as numerous comfort options, such as eight-way power rear seats with power sunblind's for the rear compartment and side windows, ventilated seats front and rear, and Premium Package.

