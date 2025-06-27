INE Earns 14 G2 Summer 2025 Badges Across Multiple Categories

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cybersecurity training and IT training platform maintains Grid Leader and Momentum Leader positions in enterprise, small business, and regional markets

Cary, NC, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE has received fourteen G2 Summer 2025 badges, including Grid Leader positions in Enterprise and Small-Business Online Course Providers and Momentum Leader status in Cybersecurity Professional Development. The recognition spans multiple market segments and geographic regions, reflecting INE's consistent leadership performance in cybersecurity education, cybersecurity certifications, and technical training delivery.

"The G2 recognitions reflect our focus on developing cyber-resilient organizations , as well as practitioners who contribute directly to network and security operations, threat hunting, and organizational excellence," said Dara Warn, CEO of INE.“Our outstanding performance across enterprise, regional, and technical categories highlights INE's scalability across organization sizes and threat environments.”

INE's G2 Summer 2025 Report highlights include:



Momentum Leader, Cybersecurity Professional Development

Momentum Leader, Online Course Providers

Momentum Leader, Technical Skills Development

Grid Leader, Cybersecurity Professional Development

Grid Leader, Online Course Providers

Grid Leader, Technical Skills Development

Grid Leader, Enterprise Online Course Providers

Grid Leader, Small-Business Online Course Providers

Regional Leader, Europe Online Course Providers

Regional Leader, Asia Online Course Providers

Regional Leader, Asia Pacific Online Course Providers

Regional Leader, EMEA Online Course Providers

High Performer, Mid-Market Europe Online Course Providers High Performer, India Online Course Providers

Market Position Analysis

G2 calculates rankings using a proprietary algorithm sourced from verified reviews of actual product users and is a trusted review source for thousands of organizations around the world. Its recognition of INE's strong performance in enterprise, small business, and global impact for technical training showcases the depth and breadth of INE's online learning library , highlighting:



Market Consistency: Performance across multiple segments indicates platform stability

Geographic Reach: Regional leadership across major markets supports global deployments Technical Coverage: Practical focus addresses SIEM, endpoint detection, and network security domains

Training Depth and Quality

Advanced cybersecurity professionals require training that addresses emerging attack vectors and defense strategies. In recent G2 reviews, one verified user noted, "The content goes beyond the basics, exploring intricate details essential for a deep understanding of cybersecurity principles. This thorough approach has significantly enhanced my readiness to address real-world challenges."

Another Information Technology professional highlighted INE's superior content structure, saying "The content was well-structured and easy to understand, which made the learning process efficient and enjoyable. The resources were comprehensive and covered all necessary topics in depth."

"These G2 badges validate our commitment to practical cybersecurity education that meets the real-world demands of today's threat landscape," said Dara Warn, CEO of INE. "Our platform continues to deliver the hands-on training that organizations need to build effective security teams."

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE's suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.





INE Earns 14 G2 Summer Badges

