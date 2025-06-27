Live Love Life Hosts Largest National HIV Testing Day Event Across Central And Northeast Florida

Live Love Life Community Health Care Clinics will host its largest outreach effort to date, offering free, walk-in HIV testing at multiple locations.

HOLLY HILL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of National HIV Testing Day on Friday, June 27, Live Love Life Community Health Care Clinics will host its largest outreach effort to date, offering free, walk-in HIV testing at multiple locations across Central and Northeast Florida. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., providing residents with a simple, fast, and confidential way to know their status and access supportive care.The testing sites will be located at the Live Love Life Clinic in Holly Hill . In addition, testing will be available at three off-site Walgreens and pharmacy locations: Walgreens #7241 in Deltona, Walgreens #4441 in Daytona Beach, and PHD Pharmacy in Orlando. All locations will offer free rapid HIV tests, with no appointments necessary, and results are available in minutes.”At Live Love Life, we believe health equity begins wherever people are; not just inside a clinic,” says Mark Walczyk, CEO of Live Love Life.“That's why today, we're meeting our community where they live, work, and gather; with free STI, HIV, and hepatitis C testing, health education, and real pathways to care. We invite everyone-whether you're curious, concerned, or simply care about your health - to stop by, bring a friend, and take one small step toward something better. Because this is more than public health, this is public love.”National HIV Testing Day is a critical moment to increase awareness around HIV prevention, testing, and treatment. Early diagnosis not only improves health outcomes but also plays a vital role in preventing the spread of HIV within the community. Through this event, Live Love Life aims to empower individuals to take charge of their health and encourage open conversations about testing and care.Beyond HIV testing, Live Love Life Clinics offer a wide range of inclusive health services year-round. These include hepatitis C testing and treatment, harm reduction support, PrEP and PEP education, LGBTQIA+ affirming care, and assistance with insurance enrollment and benefits navigation. The organization has established clinics in Holly Hill, Daytona, Ormond Beach, Deland, Orlando (Pine Hills and Universal), and Jacksonville (Downtown and Southside), with additional locations in development.Community members are encouraged to attend, bring friends or loved ones, and help spread the word about this life-saving initiative. No registration is required-just walk in and get tested.For more information about Live Love Life, please visit .

