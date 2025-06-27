Nova Lux DR Unveils June Real Estate Collection Centered On Wellness, Location, And Legacy Investment

Nova Lux DR Properties Portfolio Overview for June 2025

Nova Lux DR Properties, a boutique real estate firm bridging luxury, land legacy, & wellness, unveils its June collection, featuring 5 exceptional opportunities

- Kathy Colon, Founder & CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nova Lux DR Properties , a boutique real estate firm bridging luxury, land legacy, and wellness, proudly unveils its June collection, featuring five exceptional opportunities across the Dominican Republic for soul-aligned investors and developers.This month's portfolio includes a hotel in Punta Cana, Naviva Punta Cana, River Island Punta Cana, LIV Cap Cana, and a Sea-View Commercial space in Cap Cana. Each offering is rooted in Nova Lux's mission to deliver purpose-driven, emotionally intelligent investments that align with nature, culture, and long-term vision.Wellness as Wealth“At Nova Lux, we help clients build more than portfolios, we help them create sanctuaries,” said Kathy Colon, Founder & CEO.“Our June release reflects this philosophy by curating real estate that supports healing, impact, and multigenerational value.”This new collection invites visionary buyers to step into spaces where design meets intention and where financial returns align with personal meaning.June Property HighlightsBoutique Hotel Punta CanaA prime 3,464 m2 parcel with approved hotel zoning, located minutes from BlueMall, beaches, the airport, and major resorts. Ideal for those looking to build a luxury hospitality concept, boutique wellness hotel, or branded retreat experience in a thriving, high-traffic area with 61 units.Naviva Punta CanaBiophilic Design is an architectural approach that integrates nature with modern life, without sacrificing comfort and luxury. The creation of spaces that provide a deep connection with the environment, offering an immersive, inspiring and transformative experience. Residence of 89 units for green integration living and wellness architecture.River Island Punta CanaA residential project in the heart of Bávaro - Punta Cana made up of 540 apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, overlooking a majestic pool that interconnects all the buildings, has a BBQ area and tropical gardens.LIV Cap CanaA boutique 50-unit residence in the exclusive Green Village, featuring spa, rooftop views, and Airbnb-friendly policies. This is a turnkey choice for lifestyle investors seeking revenue and serenity within Cap Cana.Sea-View Commercial Space Cap CanaOcean-facing 8,000 m2 (86,111 sq ft) homesite in the prestigious Farallón Estates of Cap Cana in a high-visibility zone ideal for wellness studios, concept cafés, or curated boutique experiences. Positioned for entrepreneurs ready to plant roots in the luxury Caribbean market.Investor-Centric Benefits- CONFOTUR Tax Incentives: 15 years of 0% property tax, capital gains exemption, and transfer tax waivers on qualifying properties.- Top Locations: All properties are situated in high-growth, secure, and globally recognized Dominican markets.- Flexible Usage: Personal living, Airbnb income, wellness hospitality, or branded retail options.- Soul-Aligned Strategy: Curated for entrepreneurs, facilitators, and families building legacy through land.About Nova Lux DR PropertiesNova Lux DR Properties founded by Kathy Colon, a firm reimagining luxury real estate through the lens of wellness and conscious investment. From boutique hotel zones to high-yield residences and investment properties, Nova Lux curates legacy-driven properties throughout the Dominican Republic.Explore the full June collection:

