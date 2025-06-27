India's Strength Lies In Its Unity In Diversity: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, June 27 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday visited the special national integration camp (SNIC) 2025 at the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar and said that the strength of India lies in its unity in diversity and this unity in diversity is truly seen at camps like the SNIC 2025.

A Defence Ministry statement said:“The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, visited the Special National Integration Camp (SNIC) 2025 at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar.

“The camp, organised by JK&L Directorate under the leadership of ADG, Maj Gen Anupinder Bevli, VSM brings together 340 NCC cadets and Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) from across the country with the objective of fostering national integration, cultural harmony, discipline, and leadership among youth.

The Lieutenant Governor was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the NCC cadets, followed by a vibrant cultural programme that showcased India's rich cultural diversity and traditions.

The event was graced by several senior dignitaries including Shantmanu, Financial Commissioner Higher Education; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services & Sports; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Mrs. Ritu Mahajan, Additional Secretary, School Education; Padma Shri awardee Farooq Ahmad Mir; and senior Army officers including Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, AVSM, SM, GOC Chinar Corps and Maj Gen Saurabh Sharma, SM, COS Chinar Corps, among others-underscoring the significance of the occasion.

“In his address, Manoj Sinha lauded the NCC's pivotal role in nation-building and commended the cadets for their energy, discipline, and enthusiasm. The strength of India lies in its unity in diversity, and it is truly heartening to witness this unity on full display at SNIC Srinagar,” he remarked," the statement said.

The Jammu and Kashmir L-G congratulated JUO Abida Afreen and Cadet Mohit Knathia from the JK&L Directorate for successfully summiting Mt. Everest in May 2025, and appreciated SCC Ekta Kumari of JK&L Dte for leading the NCC Girls Contingent on Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade 2025.

“He also acknowledged the commendable contribution of NCC cadets in humanitarian efforts during Operation Sindhoor. The Hon'ble LG urged cadets to imbibe and spread the core values learned during the camp-discipline, service, and unity-among peers and in their communities. He expressed confidence in the cadets' potential to be agents of positive societal transformation and flag-bearers of a strong, inclusive, and united India.

“The visit of the Lieutenant Governor greatly uplifted the morale of the participating cadets and reaffirmed the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of the nation," the statement said.