First-Ever Rath Yatra In Digha Unveiled Coastal Devotion Launches Today
Digha, East Medinipur, welcomes its inaugural Rath Yatra at the newly consecrated Jagannath Temple. Thousands of devotees joined the vibrant procession, including Pahandi Vijay ceremonies and chariot pulling of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra. CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the event, boosting security and tourism for the coastal town.
