Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
First-Ever Rath Yatra In Digha Unveiled Coastal Devotion Launches Today

First-Ever Rath Yatra In Digha Unveiled Coastal Devotion Launches Today


2025-06-27 10:10:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Digha, East Medinipur, welcomes its inaugural Rath Yatra at the newly consecrated Jagannath Temple. Thousands of devotees joined the vibrant procession, including Pahandi Vijay ceremonies and chariot pulling of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra. CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the event, boosting security and tourism for the coastal town.

MENAFN27062025007385015968ID1109732794

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search