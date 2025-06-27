Trump Reportedly Plans Executive Push To Expand Energy Access For AI Growth

The Trump administration is reportedly drafting a set of executive measures aimed at accelerating energy infrastructure growth to support the rapidly increasing power demands driven by AI advancements in the U.S.

According to a Reuters report, sources familiar with the effort say the plan includes streamlining grid connections, offering federal land for data center construction, and unveiling a national AI policy roadmap later this summer.

With the rapid growth of AI fueling the need for advanced computing systems, the U.S. is experiencing its most significant increase in electricity usage in decades.

According to consulting firm Grid Strategies, power demand is expected to rise five times faster between 2024 and 2029 than previously anticipated. Meanwhile, Deloitte predicts that electricity consumption linked to AI could surge by thirty times by 2035.

In response to these issues, the administration is exploring options to fast-track grid connections for energy projects that are already near completion and reduce approval wait times, according to the report.

It added that additional plans involve increasing the availability of federal land, overseen by the Departments of Defense and Interior, for building infrastructure related to artificial intelligence.

An International Energy Agency (IEA) report cited that by 2030, data processing in the U.S. is expected to use more electricity than the total consumed by all major energy-intensive manufacturing sectors combined, such as steel, aluminum, cement, and chemicals.

In January, President Donald Trump met with tech leaders to promote the Stargate Project, a joint venture between OpenAI, SoftBank Group Corp., and Oracle Corp. (ORCL), designed to build expansive data centers and generate over 100,000 U.S. jobs.

Amazon Inc. (AMZN) recently pledged $20 billion for new data centers in two Pennsylvania counties.

Trump has declared an energy emergency to dismantle regulatory barriers to fossil fuel and nuclear development and demanded an AI Action Plan to make the U.S. a global leader in the technology.

