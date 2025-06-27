Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Who Is Johnny Noviello? Canadian Citizen Dies In ICE Custody, Ottawa Seeks Details From Trump Administration

2025-06-27 10:10:16
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A new incident surrounding ICE could now spell trouble for the Trump administration after a Canadian national died in ICE custody. Canadian consular officials are seeking details about this death from the Trump administration , according to reports.

Who is Johnny Noviello?

Johnny Noviello is a Canadian citizen and a lawful permanent resident of the US, who passed away in ICE custody at the age of 49. The incident happened at a Florida detention center this week.

He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead by the Miami Fire Rescue Department Monday afternoon, according to ICE officials. The cause of his death is still under probe, as per a CNN report.

