Unleashing Ghostdriver By Tearline: Browser-Native AI Agent For Seamless Web2 And Web3 Task Execution

In an era where every second counts for securing everything from coveted collectibles to critical crypto assets, laying the groundwork for truly agent-native infrastructure in crypto space.

A Browser AI Agent Built to Execute, Not Just Simulate

As the convergence of AI and blockchain infrastructure accelerates, one of the most underdeveloped capabilities remains browser-level execution - the ability to translate high-level intent into precise, cross-platform actions. Tearline's Ghostdriver addresses this gap directly: a browser-native automation agent engineered for task completion across real-world Web2 and Web3 environments.

Rather than operating in a sandbox, Ghostdriver interacts directly with live web pages, dApps, wallet extensions, and social platforms. It serves as a lightweight, composable execution agent -- connects your everyday Chrome browser to AI models like Claude AI assistant, enabling intelligent automation, content analysis, and semantic search. Unlike traditional tools, it runs directly in your browser-using your existing settings, logins, and habits-transforming Chrome into a smart, responsive assistant ready for daily tasks.

In high-traffic, high-demand scenarios like optimizing LP staking flows and DEX interactions or participating in early airdrop whitelists, speed and precision determine success. Users typically scramble across tabs, connect wallets, confirm identities, and submit proofs - with errors and drop-offs common.

Ghostdriver simplifies this by collapsing multi-step workflows into one delegated, verifiable browser action - from opening pages to auto-submitting forms. For security, any interaction still requires manual confirmation, ensuring users stay in control at every critical step while the system handles the rest. It automates:



Web3 actions: wallet connects, token claims, gasless mints, governance signatures (Need user's confirmation for security!), LP staking flows, DEX interactions

Web2 actions: email form submissions, Twitter follows, Discord joins, page interactions, and high-traffic drops like Pop Mart quests Platform-based quests: Zealy, TaskOn, Galxe, and other multi-step coordination layers

By enabling automation across these fragmented interfaces, Ghostdriver unlocks smooth, end-to-end delegation - allowing users and protocols alike to offload execution while preserving transparency and control.

Growth Engine for Scaling Access Beyond the Crypto-Native

User onboarding remains one of Web3's biggest bottlenecks. New users - especially those not deeply technical - face a complex gauntlet of unfamiliar tools, wallets, and verification steps. These frictions translate directly into drop-offs and missed conversions.

Ghostdriver addresses this through scriptable automation flows that let teams delegate onboarding - without losing granularity or composability.

For Web3 projects, this creates direct leverage:



Higher task completion rates in token quests, airdrops, testnets

Lower cognitive and operational load for new users

Seamless execution across Web2 (social, forms) and Web3 (wallets, claims, DeFi) Faster conversion of attention into on-chain action

Ghostdriver isn't just built for early crypto adopters - it's designed to enable scalable onboarding for the next 10 million users.

Usage at Scale: A Foundation for Agent-Native Infrastructure

Ghostdriver is not a beta or demo. It has already processed tons of browser-level executions, including:



LP staking flows and DEX interactions

High-traffic drops like Pop Mart quest , where users complete rapid-fire tasks to secure limited blind boxes

GameFi and SocialFi tasks Token launch and community verification sequences

This data confirms sustained demand for automation in high-friction flows - and validates browser-native agents as a critical part of future infrastructure. Ghostdriver is also not an isolated product. It is a key component in Tearline's multi-agent architecture, which also includes:



ChatPilot - a scaled intent-routing chatbot integrated with Telegram FlowAgent – A newly launched task orchestrator enabling multi-agent coordination and smart contract execution.

Key Capabilities That Power Ghostdriver



Chatbot/Model Agnostic: Let any LLM or chatbot client or agent you prefer automate your browser

Use Your Original Browser: Seamlessly integrate with your existing browser environment (your configurations, login states, etc.)

Fully Local: Pure local MCP server ensuring user privacy

Streamable HTTP: Streamable HTTP connection method

Cross-Tab: Cross-tab context

Semantic Search: Built-in vector database for intelligent browser tab content discovery

Smart Content Analysis: AI-powered text extraction and similarity matching

Diverse Tools: Support for screenshots, network monitoring, interactive operations, bookmark management, browsing history, and 20+ other tools SIMD-Accelerated AI: Custom WebAssembly SIMD optimization for 4-8x faster vector operations

Ghostdriver isn't an idea - it's a functioning system bridging real user intent with browser automation. As AI agents shift from speculation to execution, Ghostdriver gives Tearline a first-mover advantage in building crypto's most composable automation layer.

About Tearline

Tearline is a full-chain AI agent platform that transforms user intentions into seamless on-chain execution. Through advanced multi-agent coordination, composable workflows, and an envolving incentive economy, Tearline enables the next generation of autonomous, intelligent, and reliable Web3 infrastructure. Its growing product suite includes:



Chatpilot – An intent-centric AI chatbot deployed on BNB Chain, Sui and TON, streamlining user onboarding and on-chain actions via natural language.

GhostDriver – An execution-focused agent that automates web-based tasks across both Web2 and Web3 environments. FlowAgent – A newly launched task orchestrator enabling multi-agent coordination and smart contract execution.

Website: tearline