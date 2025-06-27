Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TC Energy Corporation


2025-06-27 10:07:57
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - TC Energy Corporation : Has commenced the collection of tolls from the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) for the Southeast Gateway pipeline and has been paid by the CFE for the month of May, on time in accordance with its contract. TC Energy Corporation shares T are trading up $2.86 at $68.27.

